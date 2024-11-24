today's howtos
Amos Wenger ☛ Highlighted code in slides
I have obsessed about this long enough, I think it's only fair I (and you!) get some content out of it.
When I started writing this article, I was working on my P99 CONF slides. Those slides happen to include some bits of code. And because I'm a perfectionist, I would like this code to be syntax highlighted, like this: [...]
Roger Comply ☛ Moving my email server off DigitalOcean
I enjoy squeezing out the maximum value from a minimum of dollars so I ran the email server on a basic droplet. It’s a far cry from any recommended server specification for email hosting, but it was reliable.
SANS ☛ Decrypting a PDF With a User Password
In diary entry "Analyzing an Encrypted Phishing PDF", I decrypted a phishing PDF document. Because the PDF was encrypted for DRM (owner password), I didn't have to provide a password.
What happens if you try this with a PDF encrypted for confidentiality (user password), where a password is needed to open the document?
University of Toronto ☛ My new solution for quiet monitoring of our Prometheus alerts
Our Prometheus setup delivers all alert messages through email, because we do everything through email (as a first approximation). As we saw yesterday, doing everything through email has problems when your central email server isn't responding; Prometheus raised alerts about the problems but couldn't deliver them via email because the core system necessary to deliver email wasn't doing so. Today, I built myself a little X based system to get around that, using the same approach as my non-interrupting notification of new email.
Rlang ☛ A Beginner’s Guide to VI and VIM: Mastering Text Editing in Linux
Are you new to Linux and looking to learn the basics of text editing? Look no further than VI (or VIM), the ubiquitous text editor that comes pre-installed on nearly every Linux distribution. While it may seem intimidating at first with its unique modal editing style, VI is a powerful tool that is well worth learning. In this beginner-friendly guide, we’ll walk you through the fundamentals of using VI to edit text files on Linux systems.
How to Install Homebrew on AlmaLinux 9 or Rocky Linux
Homebrew, which, when installed on GNU/Linux distros, is known as “Linuxbrew,” is a package manager popularly used and designed for macOS but can be used to install various packages on GNU/Linux systems.
How to Install Bootstrap 5 on AlmaLinux 9 or Rocky Linux
Bootstrap, a web development framework, is popular as a front-end framework because of its responsive, mobile-first design. It is also used to develop Twitter, which gives developers another reason to use it to create responsive and consistent web interfaces.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PhpStorm on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
PhpStorm is a powerful integrated development environment (IDE) specifically designed for PHP developers. With its rich features, including advanced code editing, debugging capabilities, and support for various frameworks, it has become a go-to tool for many professionals in the field.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Flask on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Flask is a lightweight and powerful web framework for Python, widely used for building web applications. Its simplicity and flexibility make it a popular choice among developers. If you’re running Ubuntu 24.04 and want to dive into Flask development, this guide will walk you through the installation process step-by-step.
ID Root ☛ How To Set Docker Environment Variables
In the world of containerization, Docker has emerged as a leading platform for developing, shipping, and running applications. One of the critical aspects of managing Docker containers is the use of environment variables. These variables allow developers to customize the behavior of their applications without hardcoding sensitive information directly into the codebase.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Spark on Fedora 41
Apache Spark has revolutionized big data processing, offering unparalleled speed and versatility for large-scale data analytics. This guide will walk you through the process of installing Apache Spark on Fedora 41, providing detailed instructions and insights to ensure a smooth setup.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Perl on AlmaLinux 9
How To Install Perl on AlmaLinux 9: A Comprehensive Guide Perl, the versatile and powerful programming language, has been a staple in the world of system administration and web development for decades. Whether you’re a seasoned developer or a curious beginner, installing Perl on AlmaLinux 9 is a crucial step towards harnessing its capabilities.
ID Root ☛ How To Install WireGuard on Fedora 41
WireGuard is a modern VPN protocol that offers superior performance and enhanced security compared to traditional options like OpenVPN or IPsec. Its lean codebase and efficient cryptographic primitives make it an ideal choice for users seeking a fast, reliable, and secure VPN solution.
Yordi Verkroost ☛ Personalizing Your Website with Random Text Displays
The "Where to next?" section of my website includes a small story in the footer that helps visitors to explore semi-hidden pages and go on an adventure (inspired by Manuel). In it, I mention my favorite types of coffee, connecting to my page on Buy me a coffee. If you've paid close attention to this section, you might have noticed that the coffee types are randomly selected each time the page loads.
Here’s how I achieved that: [...]
