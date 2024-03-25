HowTo, GNU/Linux in the Ham Shack (LHS), and Microsoft Layoffs
-
Instructionals/Technical
-
It's FOSS ☛ How to Get CPU Details in GNU/Linux Command Line
Learn how you can get various details about your processor in the GNU/Linux command line.
-
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Linux in the Ham Shack ☛ GNU/Linux in the Ham Shack (LHS) Episode #537: QLog Deep Dive
Hello and welcome to Episode 537 of GNU/Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, the hosts take an in-depth look at the QLog application. QLog is a standalone application …
-
-
Microsoft Vapourware and Layoffs
-
International Business Times ☛ 2024-03-19 [Older] Microsoft Confirms Windows 10 Users Can't Uninstall Copilot, Here's How To Minimise Its Presence [Ed: Just faking the usage level of this failing bubble/hype]
-
International Business Times ☛ 2024-03-21 [Older] Microsoft Bets on AI Copilot as Long-Term Cash Cow [Ed: But it is only losing billions on this, with no end in sight for the losses]
-
There is no more hope: Blizzard sacrificed PvE content for Overwatch 2 to PvP
As part of the January layoffs at Microsoft, almost all members of the PvE team were laid off.
-