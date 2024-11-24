posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 24, 2024



Quoting: Moksha - modern iteration of the Enlightenment window manager - LinuxLinks —

Moksha is an advanced window manager for X11 based on Enlightenment DR17.

Moksha introduces several enhancements, such as many new features and two new modules, the integration of bug fixes and features from upcoming Enlightenment releases, and the elimination of incomplete or malfunctioning elements that were present in E17.

Moksha is currently the default desktop on Bodhi Linux, but it is supported on all Linux-based platforms

This is free and open source software.