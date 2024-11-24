KaOS 2024.11

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 24, 2024



For the Plasma desktop, the latest Plasma (6.2.3), KDE Gear (24.08.3), and Frameworks (6.8.0) are included. All built on Qt 6.8.0. Among the many changes included in Plasma 6.2, is a more complete support for the Wayland color management protocol, improved brightness handling for HDR and ICC profiles, a new tone mapping feature built into Plasma’s KWin compositor will help improve the look of images and you can now override misbehaving applications that block the system from going to sleep or locking the screen (and thus prevent saving power).

More application are now ready to use Qt6 and Frameworks 6 including Freecad, Sqlitebrowser, Cantor, Kalzium, Webacmoid and Liquidshell.

