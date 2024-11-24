TuxCare and Cloudimg Partner to Bring Patches to Dead Linux Cloud Images

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 24, 2024



Don’t expect much more than a shrug on Tuesday when TuxCare and UK-based Cloudimg (generally rendered all lower case) officially announce that going forward the Brit company will be offering its customers TuxCare Endless Lifecycle Support services. What this means is that Cloudimg’s customers will be able to continue to use many Linux distros long beyond their official expiration date because TuxCare will keep them supported.

TuxCare, which is owned by CloudLinux (the folks behind AlmaLinux), is in the business of supplying patches that keep Linux operating systems that are supposed to be dead and buried safe to run. Cloudimg helps companies with their cloud deployments, and is one of the largest providers of Amazon Machine Images in AWS Marketplace.

“This partnership with TuxCare allows us to address a critical challenge for our customers,” Cloudimg’s CTO, George Harrison, said in a statement. “Many of our users continue to rely on popular operating systems like CentOS 7 and Ubuntu 18.04 for their stability and performance. TuxCare’s Endless Lifecycle Support ensures these systems remain secure and operational well beyond their vendor-supported lifecycles. We’re thrilled to offer this essential service to our customers, along with exclusive discounted pricing.”