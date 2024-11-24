Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Compulab’s UCM-iMX95 with NXP i.MX 95 Processor, Real-Time Cortex-M7, and eIQ Neutron NPU

The UCM-iMX95, a compact System-on-Module by Compulab, is built around the NXP i.MX 95 processor, leveraging ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2.0 GHz. Optimized for industrial applications, it delivers robust performance in graphics, image processing, and artificial intelligence workloads.

Milk-V Launches MILK-V Megrez PC, Starting at $199.00

The Milk-V Megrez incorporates the ESWIN EIC7700X system-on-chip. This device features a quad-core SiFive P550 CPU based on the RISC-V RV64GBCH architecture, operating at a clock speed of up to 1.8 GHz.

invisCAM A Compact 2MP Camera for Low Light and Low Power Applications

This month, Arducam introduced the invisCAM, a compact imaging solution that integrates advanced functionality and precise engineering within a small form factor. The camera is designed to address the challenges of achieving high-quality imaging, functional versatility, and cost efficiency in a portable USB device.

Coin-sized ESP32-H2-WROOM-07 RISC-V Module with BLE, Thread, and Zigbee Support for $2.13

The ESP32-H2-WROOM-07 is a compact module featuring a RISC-V single-core 32-bit microprocessor and support for Bluetooth Low Energy. It can be configured with up to 4 MB of flash memory and is designed for applications such as smart home systems, industrial automation, and consumer electronics.

news

TuxCare and Cloudimg Partner to Bring Patches to Dead Linux Cloud Images

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 24, 2024

Stitches

Quoting: TuxCare and Cloudimg Partner to Bring Patches to Dead Linux Cloud Images - FOSS Force —

Don’t expect much more than a shrug on Tuesday when TuxCare and UK-based Cloudimg (generally rendered all lower case) officially announce that going forward the Brit company will be offering its customers TuxCare Endless Lifecycle Support services. What this means is that Cloudimg’s customers will be able to continue to use many Linux distros long beyond their official expiration date because TuxCare will keep them supported.

TuxCare, which is owned by CloudLinux (the folks behind AlmaLinux), is in the business of supplying patches that keep Linux operating systems that are supposed to be dead and buried safe to run. Cloudimg helps companies with their cloud deployments, and is one of the largest providers of Amazon Machine Images in AWS Marketplace.

“This partnership with TuxCare allows us to address a critical challenge for our customers,” Cloudimg’s CTO, George Harrison, said in a statement. “Many of our users continue to rely on popular operating systems like CentOS 7 and Ubuntu 18.04 for their stability and performance. TuxCare’s Endless Lifecycle Support ensures these systems remain secure and operational well beyond their vendor-supported lifecycles. We’re thrilled to offer this essential service to our customers, along with exclusive discounted pricing.”

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Wine 9.22 Released with Display Mode Virtualization Support
Wine 9.22 is now available with Wayland driver enabled by default, DirectPlay network boosts, Unicode CLDR 46 updates, and display virtualization
AlmaLinux OS 9.5 Is Here as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.5
The AlmaLinux OS Foundation announced today the release and general availability of AlmaLinux OS 9.5 (codename Teal Serval), as the latest stable version of this free Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) fork.
Fedora / IBM / Oracle Linux / IBM Leftovers
the Red Hat universe in blogs and news sites
Linux Kernel 6.12 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.12, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improvements.
 
TuxCare and Cloudimg Partner to Bring Patches to Dead Linux Cloud Images
TuxCare has partnered with UK-based Cloudimg, to bring its customers TuxCare Endless Lifecycle Support for keeping end-of-life Linux distributions supported
Android Leftovers
Here's what I'll miss about Chrome OS once it turns into Android
Just Starting in the Linux Terminal? Here Are Some Setup Tips
The Linux terminal is useful, but it sometimes gets a bad rap for being boring
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and FOSS links
dpb (Distributed Ports Builder), Warp and Wireshark
Applications in focus
Games: Humble Bundle, Social Media Card Game, and Snake
With Linux twist
Programming Leftovers
coding related links
Open Hardware Leftovers
ESP32 and more
Audiocasts and Videos: Collection From Invidious and TLLTS
from the past week
today's howtos
many howots for today and some older ones
FreeBSD 14.2-RC1 Now Available
The first Release Candidate build of the 14.2-RELEASE release cycle is now available
10 Best Linux FTP Clients for Every User in 2024
Looking for reliable FTP clients on Linux
Moksha – modern iteration of the Enlightenment window manager
This is free and open source software
RELIANOID Load Balancer Community Edition v7.5 Release Notes
We are thrilled to announce the release of RELIANOID 7.5.0 (Community Edition)
GhostBSD 24.10.1 Is Now Available
We’re excited to announce the release of GhostBSD 24.10.1
KaOS 2024.11
More application are now ready to use Qt6 and Frameworks 6 including Freecad, Sqlitebrowser, Cantor, Kalzium, Webacmoid and Liquidshell
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Archinstall 3.0.1: Improved Partition Management and System Stability
Archinstall 3.0.1, a guided installer for Arch Linux, is a patch update that fixes partition issues, improves code quality, and enhances user experience
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and FOSS news
OpenSUSE: Tumbleweed Review and Hackweek
Some openSUSE updates
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Pine64, Fairphone, and More
Gadgets and more
Milk-V Launches MILK-V Megrez PC, Starting at $199.00
The Milk-V Megrez, first announced in August this year, is recognized as one of the first RISC-V hardware hypervisors available in the market
Firefox Woes and Firefox DevTools Newsletter
Mozilla/Firefox picks
Programming Leftovers
Development bits
Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is featured here
Security Leftovers
Security bits and pieces
today's howtos
more howtos
Compulab’s UCM-iMX95 with NXP i.MX 95 Processor, Real-Time Cortex-M7, and eIQ Neutron NPU
The UCM-iMX95 supports mainline Linux and the Yocto Project, with a comprehensive Board Support Package
today's howtos
many howtos, esp. idroo
Canonical/Ubuntu: Warehouse, EdgeIQ and Ubuntu Core
Canonical/Ubuntu news
Windows TCO Leftovers
The full cost of Microsoft deployments
Games: Unreal and Unreal Tournament on Internet Archive, More Picks Mostly From GamingOnLinux
gamers' news
mesa 24.3.0
This release has seen the continuing trend of OpenGL work slowing down
today's leftovers
Mozilla, BSD, and more
Games: Age of Empires II: The Conquerers, Microsoft Failing Badly
Some gaming picks
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Some hardware picks
Google Demotes GNU/Linux to Linux (Android), Linux Foundation Gets Misleading Puff Piece From SJVN
setbacks?
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
mostly Red Hat stuff
today's howtos
this weekend's first batch
Security Leftovers
Inc. bugfix releases
Android Leftovers
Your next Android phone could swap out Google Fit for this alternative
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
security and commercial bits
FreeCAD 1.0 Released After 22 Years in Development
Good things come to those who wait, and for 3D modelling professionals with a preference for open-source software
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
This Week in Plasma: Battery Charge Cycles in Info Center
This week we of course continued the customary bug-fixing, but got some nice new features and UI improvements too
This Week in GNOME: #175 Magic
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from November 15 to November 22
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Linux Code of Conduct Board and CoC Supremacy Over Code/Function
CoC strikes
Android Leftovers
Android finally getting ability to restore credentials in phone move
Blender 4.3 Open-Source 3D Graphics App Introduces Experimental Vulkan Backend
The Blender Foundation announced today the release and general availability of Blender 4.3 as a major update to this powerful, free, cross-platform, and open-source 3D graphics and modeling software.
ReiserFS Reaches Its Final Chapter
Linux kernel 6.13 says goodbye to ReiserFS
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.1, Linux 6.11.10, Linux 6.6.63, and Linux 6.1.119
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade
Cybershow News Autumn 2024
The sad reality is that beyond SE-Linux and Apparmor Free and Open Source offerings for effective application whitelisting is still quite thin on the ground and difficult to use. We need some better UX around that.
Khronos Group takes over cross-platform Slang shading language from NVIDIA
Interesting industry news here for you, especially for developers
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
news about patches and incidents
today's howtos
many howtos for now
IBM and Red Hat Leftovers
IBM stuff and mostly RedHat.com
Android Leftovers
Android will soon instantly log you in to your apps on new devices
Proxmox VE 8.3 Released with Enhanced Features
Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.3 is here with faster backups, SDN-firewall integration, webhook notifications, and improved hypervisor migration
Anti-Cheat: A Thorny Problem For Linux Gamers
The anti-cheat situation on Linux is getting worse. Let's see what you can do about it
Rhino Linux: The Unique Distro That Combines Ubuntu and Rolling Releases Needs Your Support!
The ambitious project is now asking for help. Let's try helping them
Huion Kamvas Pro 19 - review on GNU/Linux
This blog post here is a list of my installation method, scripts and tweaks to install the device under a GNU/Linux operating system
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
PINE64’s New Smart Camera Runs Linux
Pine64 shared some information about new products and updates in its latest community announcement
How RHEL and Fedora Shape Red Hat’s Linux Offerings
Not all Linux distributions provide platforms for enterprise and non-business adopters
Games: Dungeon Clawler, Steam Deck, and More
Latest from GamingOnLinux
Security Leftovers
Security related picks
Distributions and Operating Systems: Kali Linux, BSD, SUSE, and More
BSD and GNU/Linux leftovers
OSI Openwashing (Funded by Microsoft) and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Some FOSS and fake FOSS picks
POSETTE and PGConf.dev 2025 Preparations (Postgres Events)
Postgres news
Programming Leftovers
Development related news picks
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
some devices and more
Red Hat / CentOS / IBM / Oracle Linux / Alma Leftovers
RHEL camp and IBM
Games: Proton Experimental and Bug in CS2
a pair of gaming picks
today's howtos
long batch for Friday
Media Unable to Tell the Difference Between Proprietary VMware and "Linux"
FUD tactics
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
FreeCAD 1.0 Open-Source 3D Parametric Modeler Released, Here’s What’s New
FreeCAD 1.0 has been released today as a major milestone for this open-source, free, and cross-platform parametric 3D computer-aided design (CAD) modeler software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Rocky Linux 9.5 Released, Here’s What’s New
Rocky Linux 9.5 is now available for download, packed with updates like Podman 5.0, GCC 11.5, Node.js 22, and more
11 Reasons Why You Should Switch from Windows to Linux
Here are a number of reasons why you should consider GNU/Linux as your next operating system
libtool-2.5.4 released
The Libtool Team is pleased to announce the release of libtool 2.5.4