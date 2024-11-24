Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Compulab’s UCM-iMX95 with NXP i.MX 95 Processor, Real-Time Cortex-M7, and eIQ Neutron NPU

The UCM-iMX95, a compact System-on-Module by Compulab, is built around the NXP i.MX 95 processor, leveraging ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2.0 GHz. Optimized for industrial applications, it delivers robust performance in graphics, image processing, and artificial intelligence workloads.

Milk-V Launches MILK-V Megrez PC, Starting at $199.00

The Milk-V Megrez incorporates the ESWIN EIC7700X system-on-chip. This device features a quad-core SiFive P550 CPU based on the RISC-V RV64GBCH architecture, operating at a clock speed of up to 1.8 GHz.

invisCAM A Compact 2MP Camera for Low Light and Low Power Applications

This month, Arducam introduced the invisCAM, a compact imaging solution that integrates advanced functionality and precise engineering within a small form factor. The camera is designed to address the challenges of achieving high-quality imaging, functional versatility, and cost efficiency in a portable USB device.

Coin-sized ESP32-H2-WROOM-07 RISC-V Module with BLE, Thread, and Zigbee Support for $2.13

The ESP32-H2-WROOM-07 is a compact module featuring a RISC-V single-core 32-bit microprocessor and support for Bluetooth Low Energy. It can be configured with up to 4 MB of flash memory and is designed for applications such as smart home systems, industrial automation, and consumer electronics.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 24, 2024

Basket at Thanksgiving, filled with fruits and autumn natural materials

Updated This Past Day

  1. Links 23/11/2024: Press Sold to Vultures, New LLM Blunders
    Links for the day
  2. Links 23/11/2024: "Relationship with Oneself" and Yretek.com is Back
    Links for the day
  3. Links 23/11/2024: "Real World" Cracked and UK Online Safety Act is Law
    Links for the day
  4. Links 23/11/2024: Celebrating Proprietary Bluesky (False Choice, Same Issues) and Software Patents Squashed
    Links for the day
  5. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  6. IRC Proceedings: Friday, November 22, 2024
    IRC logs for Friday, November 22, 2024
  7. Gemini Links 23/11/2024: 150 Day Streak in Duolingo and ICBMs
    Links for the day
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2024-11-17 to 2024-11-23
    2150 /n/2024/11/18/Business_Software_Alliance_BSA_Microsoft_and_AstroTurfing_Onlin.shtml
    2128 /n/2024/11/16/If_You_Donate_to_the_FSFE_You_Are_Funding_a_Microsoft_Front_Gro.shtml
    2043 /n/2024/11/20/Did_Microsoft_Buy_Red_Hat_Without_Paying_for_It_Does_It_Tell_Ca.shtml
    835 /n/2024/11/17/Links_17_11_2024_China_s_Diplomacy_and_Gazprom_Setback.shtml
    808 /n/2024/11/18/LLMs_Are_Not_a_Form_of_Intelligence_They_Never_Will_Be.shtml
    705 /n/2024/11/17/Links_17_11_2024_Wars_Bailouts_and_Censorship.shtml
    666 /n/2024/11/18/BetaNews_is_Still_Shitposting_About_Trump_and_Porn_Two_Analyser.shtml
    593 /n/2024/11/20/Jeremy_Bobbio_Lunar_Debian_from_Frans_Pop_to_Euthanasia.shtml
    584 /n/2024/11/17/Centralisation_is_Dooming_the_Web_RSS_is_One_Workaround_But_Not.shtml
    569 /n/2024/11/19/Links_19_11_2024_War_on_Cables.shtml
    530 /n/2024/11/19/Drew_s_Development_Mailing_Lists_and_Patches_to_Refine_His_Atta.shtml
    495 /n/2024/11/19/Re_de_centralisation_Should_Be_Our_Goal.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

AlmaLinux OS 9.5 Is Here as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.5
The AlmaLinux OS Foundation announced today the release and general availability of AlmaLinux OS 9.5 (codename Teal Serval), as the latest stable version of this free Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) fork.
Fedora / IBM / Oracle Linux / IBM Leftovers
the Red Hat universe in blogs and news sites
Linux Kernel 6.12 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.12, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improvements.
Canonical/Ubuntu: Warehouse, EdgeIQ and Ubuntu Core
Canonical/Ubuntu news
mesa 24.3.0
This release has seen the continuing trend of OpenGL work slowing down
Games: Age of Empires II: The Conquerers, Microsoft Failing Badly
Some gaming picks
Android Leftovers
Your next Android phone could swap out Google Fit for this alternative
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
security and commercial bits
 
RELIANOID Load Balancer Community Edition v7.5 Release Notes
We are thrilled to announce the release of RELIANOID 7.5.0 (Community Edition)
GhostBSD 24.10.1 Is Now Available
We’re excited to announce the release of GhostBSD 24.10.1
KaOS 2024.11
More application are now ready to use Qt6 and Frameworks 6 including Freecad, Sqlitebrowser, Cantor, Kalzium, Webacmoid and Liquidshell
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Wine 9.22 Released with Display Mode Virtualization Support
Wine 9.22 is now available with Wayland driver enabled by default, DirectPlay network boosts, Unicode CLDR 46 updates, and display virtualization
Archinstall 3.0.1: Improved Partition Management and System Stability
Archinstall 3.0.1, a guided installer for Arch Linux, is a patch update that fixes partition issues, improves code quality, and enhances user experience
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and FOSS news
OpenSUSE: Tumbleweed Review and Hackweek
Some openSUSE updates
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Pine64, Fairphone, and More
Gadgets and more
Milk-V Launches MILK-V Megrez PC, Starting at $199.00
The Milk-V Megrez, first announced in August this year, is recognized as one of the first RISC-V hardware hypervisors available in the market
Firefox Woes and Firefox DevTools Newsletter
Mozilla/Firefox picks
Programming Leftovers
Development bits
Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is featured here
Security Leftovers
Security bits and pieces
today's howtos
more howtos
Compulab’s UCM-iMX95 with NXP i.MX 95 Processor, Real-Time Cortex-M7, and eIQ Neutron NPU
The UCM-iMX95 supports mainline Linux and the Yocto Project, with a comprehensive Board Support Package
today's howtos
many howtos, esp. idroo
Windows TCO Leftovers
The full cost of Microsoft deployments
Games: Unreal and Unreal Tournament on Internet Archive, More Picks Mostly From GamingOnLinux
gamers' news
today's leftovers
Mozilla, BSD, and more
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Some hardware picks
Google Demotes GNU/Linux to Linux (Android), Linux Foundation Gets Misleading Puff Piece From SJVN
setbacks?
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
mostly Red Hat stuff
today's howtos
this weekend's first batch
Security Leftovers
Inc. bugfix releases
FreeCAD 1.0 Released After 22 Years in Development
Good things come to those who wait, and for 3D modelling professionals with a preference for open-source software
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
This Week in Plasma: Battery Charge Cycles in Info Center
This week we of course continued the customary bug-fixing, but got some nice new features and UI improvements too
This Week in GNOME: #175 Magic
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from November 15 to November 22
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Linux Code of Conduct Board and CoC Supremacy Over Code/Function
CoC strikes
Android Leftovers
Android finally getting ability to restore credentials in phone move
Blender 4.3 Open-Source 3D Graphics App Introduces Experimental Vulkan Backend
The Blender Foundation announced today the release and general availability of Blender 4.3 as a major update to this powerful, free, cross-platform, and open-source 3D graphics and modeling software.
ReiserFS Reaches Its Final Chapter
Linux kernel 6.13 says goodbye to ReiserFS
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.1, Linux 6.11.10, Linux 6.6.63, and Linux 6.1.119
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade
Cybershow News Autumn 2024
The sad reality is that beyond SE-Linux and Apparmor Free and Open Source offerings for effective application whitelisting is still quite thin on the ground and difficult to use. We need some better UX around that.
Khronos Group takes over cross-platform Slang shading language from NVIDIA
Interesting industry news here for you, especially for developers
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
news about patches and incidents
today's howtos
many howtos for now
IBM and Red Hat Leftovers
IBM stuff and mostly RedHat.com
Android Leftovers
Android will soon instantly log you in to your apps on new devices
Proxmox VE 8.3 Released with Enhanced Features
Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.3 is here with faster backups, SDN-firewall integration, webhook notifications, and improved hypervisor migration
Anti-Cheat: A Thorny Problem For Linux Gamers
The anti-cheat situation on Linux is getting worse. Let's see what you can do about it
Rhino Linux: The Unique Distro That Combines Ubuntu and Rolling Releases Needs Your Support!
The ambitious project is now asking for help. Let's try helping them
Huion Kamvas Pro 19 - review on GNU/Linux
This blog post here is a list of my installation method, scripts and tweaks to install the device under a GNU/Linux operating system
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
PINE64’s New Smart Camera Runs Linux
Pine64 shared some information about new products and updates in its latest community announcement
How RHEL and Fedora Shape Red Hat’s Linux Offerings
Not all Linux distributions provide platforms for enterprise and non-business adopters
Games: Dungeon Clawler, Steam Deck, and More
Latest from GamingOnLinux
Security Leftovers
Security related picks
Distributions and Operating Systems: Kali Linux, BSD, SUSE, and More
BSD and GNU/Linux leftovers
OSI Openwashing (Funded by Microsoft) and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Some FOSS and fake FOSS picks
POSETTE and PGConf.dev 2025 Preparations (Postgres Events)
Postgres news
Programming Leftovers
Development related news picks
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
some devices and more
Red Hat / CentOS / IBM / Oracle Linux / Alma Leftovers
RHEL camp and IBM
Games: Proton Experimental and Bug in CS2
a pair of gaming picks
today's howtos
long batch for Friday
Media Unable to Tell the Difference Between Proprietary VMware and "Linux"
FUD tactics
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
FreeCAD 1.0 Open-Source 3D Parametric Modeler Released, Here’s What’s New
FreeCAD 1.0 has been released today as a major milestone for this open-source, free, and cross-platform parametric 3D computer-aided design (CAD) modeler software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Rocky Linux 9.5 Released, Here’s What’s New
Rocky Linux 9.5 is now available for download, packed with updates like Podman 5.0, GCC 11.5, Node.js 22, and more
11 Reasons Why You Should Switch from Windows to Linux
Here are a number of reasons why you should consider GNU/Linux as your next operating system
libtool-2.5.4 released
The Libtool Team is pleased to announce the release of libtool 2.5.4