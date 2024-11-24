FreeBSD 14.2-RC1 Now Available

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 24, 2024



The first Release Candidate build of the 14.2-RELEASE release cycle is now available.

Installation images are available for:

o 14.2-RC1 amd64 GENERIC o 14.2-RC1 i386 GENERIC o 14.2-RC1 powerpc GENERIC o 14.2-RC1 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 14.2-RC1 powerpc64le GENERIC64LE o 14.2-RC1 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 14.2-RC1 armv7 GENERICSD o 14.2-RC1 aarch64 GENERIC o 14.2-RC1 aarch64 RPI o 14.2-RC1 aarch64 PINE64 o 14.2-RC1 aarch64 PINE64-LTS o 14.2-RC1 aarch64 PINEBOOK o 14.2-RC1 aarch64 ROCK64 o 14.2-RC1 aarch64 ROCKPRO64 o 14.2-RC1 riscv64 GENERIC o 14.2-RC1 riscv64 GENERICSD

Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system.

Installer images and memory stick images are available here:

https://download.freebsd.org/releases/ISO-IMAGES/14.2/

The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail.

If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list.

If you would like to use Git to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/14.2" branch.

A summary of changes since BETA3 includes:

o The "minimal" OCI container image now contains libraries required for pkg(8) to operate.

o The disc1 and dvd images now include more wifi firmware, allowing wifi to be used from the installer on more systems.

o The installer is now able to download and install firmware packages.

A list of changes since 14.1 is available in the releng/14.2 release notes:

https://www.freebsd.org/releases/14.2R/relnotes/

Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 14.2-RELEASE cycle progresses.

=== Virtual Machine Disk Images ===

VM disk images are available for the amd64, i386, aarch64, and riscv64 architectures. Disk images may be downloaded from the following URL (or any of the FreeBSD download mirrors):

https://download.freebsd.org/releases/VM-IMAGES/14.2-RC1/

BASIC-CI images can be found at:

https://download.freebsd.org/releases/CI-IMAGES/14.2-RC1/

The partition layout is:

~ 16 kB - freebsd-boot GPT partition type (bootfs GPT label) ~ 1 GB - freebsd-swap GPT partition type (swapfs GPT label) ~ 20 GB - freebsd-ufs GPT partition type (rootfs GPT label)

The disk images are available in QCOW2, VHD, VMDK, and raw disk image formats. The image download size is approximately 135 MB and 165 MB respectively (amd64/i386), decompressing to a 21 GB sparse image.

Note regarding arm64/aarch64 virtual machine images: a modified QEMU EFI loader file is needed for qemu-system-aarch64 to be able to boot the virtual machine images. See this page for more information:

https://wiki.freebsd.org/arm64/QEMU

To boot the VM image, run:

% qemu-system-aarch64 -m 4096M -cpu cortex-a57 -M virt \ -bios QEMU_EFI.fd -serial telnet::4444,server -nographic \ -drive if=none,file=VMDISK,id=hd0 \ -device virtio-blk-device,drive=hd0 \ -device virtio-net-device,netdev=net0 \ -netdev user,id=net0

Be sure to replace "VMDISK" with the path to the virtual machine image.

