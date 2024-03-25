Software: debputy, cloud-init, Python, LibreOffice, and More

I’ve recently switched back from vscode to Sublime Text, which means that after all the time I spent training my fingers to type “ code somefile.txt ” instead of “ subl somefile.txt ” I now need to undo all that conditioning and go back to subl again. So I thought, hey, maybe I should dump a little shell script called code in my bin folder which admonished me in some amusing way, thus Pavlov-ing myself into learning to do it right.

And then I thought, hey, what’d be cool is if I had that Matrix-esque “raining code” effect in the Terminal and then it was superimposed with a box saying “STOP TYPING code AND USE subl INSTEAD”, like the “SYSTEM ERROR” message at the end of the first movie.