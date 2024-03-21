Red Hat: OpenShift, Podman, and Fedora
-
Red Hat Adds Slew of OpenShift Tools to Advance App Modernization
The Red Bait OpenShift platform now includes support for the Outposts and Wavelength Zones services from Amazon Web Services (AWS).
-
Linuxiac ☛ Podman Desktop 1.8 Integrates Kubernetes Explorer and Enhanced UI
Podman Desktop 1.8 is here, featuring Podman 4.9.3 for all platforms, advanced Kubernetes tools, and a developer Learning Center.
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Ops Architect Weekly – 19th March
Lá Fhéile Pádraig sona duit! I hope you all had a great weekend and if you celebrate with us Irish, you enjoyed some St Patricks Day celebrations This weeks report is a little late coming to you, I promise its not because of a pub-related hangover…entirely…but you will now get to enjoy two reports this week instead, so you must have the luck of the Irish Read on for important information about our release and upcoming events.
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Flock 2024 CfP open now until April 21st
Apply now for the Flock to Fedora 2024 Call for Proposals (CfP) at cfp.fedoraproject.org. This year, Flock is using Pretalx as our CfP system. If you submitted a proposal to DevConf CZ this year, it will feel familiar.