TinyVision is a compact Allwinner V851S/V851S3-powered Linux board for vision-based applications

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 19, 2024



The USB port on the device is Type-C but it is also described as USB 2.0, which is weird. Supporting modules include a USB-TTL splitter board that splits the USB-C port into USB and UART ports, an LCD display, a Wi-Fi module, a GC2053 camera, and an RJ45 connector.

TinyVision supports both Linux and a real-time operating system. It can run GNU/Linux operating systems such as OpenWrt 23.05, supports buildroot and mainline Linux 6.7, and offers RTOS support based on RT-Thread + RTOS-HAL. The board is open-source hardware. Schematics, bill of materials, and Gerber files can be found in the TinyVision GitHub repository.

Read on