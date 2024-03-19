Software: LibreOffice, QMPlay2, and Linux Wifi Hotspot
-
Document Foundation ☛ Community Member Monday: Dione Maddern, LibreOffice docs team
Today we’re talking to Dione Maddern, who helps out in LibreOffice’s documentation team… Tell us a bit about yourself! I’m 44. Originally from Brisbane, Australia but I currently live in Baltimore, on the East Coast of the USA. I’ve worked in a variety of administration, document production roles in the engineering and insurance industries.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ QMPlay2 Released 24.03.16 with Vulkan Video Decoding Support
QMPlay2, the free open-source Qt media player, released version 24.03.16 few days ago. QMPlay2 is a Qt based media player that uses FFmpeg as backend for most video and audio codecs support. It also supports Audio CD, raw files, Rayman 2 music and chiptunes, as well as ALSA, PulseAudio or PipeWire sound servers.
-
Medevel ☛ Transform Your Linux to an Active Wifi Hotspot Easily with This Amazing Tool
What is Linux Wifi Hotspot?
Linux Wifi Hotspot is a free open-source app for GNU/Linux that transform your GNU/Linux into an active highly functionally Wifi hotspot.