today's leftovers
Linuxiac ☛ Mastodon’s User Base Skyrockets to 15 Million
With 15M users, Mastodon is redefining social control media: decentralized, open-source, and free. Be part of the change.
PCLinuxOS
PCLOS Official ☛ PCLinuxOS: Mozilla Firefox updated to 124.0
The best GNU/Linux browser has been updated to Firefox 124.0 and is now available from the PCLinuxOS Software Repository.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 831
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 831 for the week of March 10 – 16, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
Games
Hackaday ☛ DIY Pocket PONG Breaks The Mobile Spell
[Minikk], aka [Athul] is about to enter 10th grade and reports that they and their contemporaries are eschewing boring mobile games for 90s stuff and old games like PONG. Well, we already knew the 90s were back, but it’s nice to see that even older stuff is coming along with it. The kids are alright.
Kernel Space
Tom's Hardware ☛ AMD adds support for Zen 5 to Linux GCC compiler [Ed: GCC is GNU, not Linux, and it predates Linux]
Software makers can now fine tune their programs for AMD's upcoming Ryzen and EPYC processors based on the Zen 5 microarchitecture.
