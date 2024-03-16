Best Free and Open Source Software
9 Best Free and Open Source non-GTK non-Qt File Managers
In the field of desktop environments, there are two desktops that dominate the open source landscape: KDE and GNOME. They are smart, stable, and generally stay out of the way. These use the widget toolkits Qt and GTK respectively. And there are many excellent Qt and GTK file managers available.
There are also a wide range of graphical non-Qt and non-Gtk file managers available. This article examines 9 such file managers. The quality is remarkably good.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Safari
In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.
Safari is a graphical web browser. It is primarily based on open-source software properties, and mainly WebKit.
However, this freeware browser is not available for Linux. What are the best free and open source alternatives?
Fortunately, there are tons of open source web browsers available for Linux.