Ruben Schade's Compaq retrocomputer and retrocomputer FPGAs
I’m doing something a bit different today. I was going to list my spare Compaq Presario 5070 tower from 1999 on eBay or Gumtree, but I’d rather just give it to one of you who’d appreciate it.
Also:
-
Retrocomputer FPGAs, featuring Wouter of Brain Baking
Back in October I attempted to classify what different people consider authentic retrocomputing, based on my own experiences blogging and discussing the hobby. It spanned the gamut between original hardware and emulators, with faithful reproductions and modern conveniences in between. My conclusion was that any retrocomputing activity counts, though I understood the appeal of each level.