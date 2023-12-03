Distributions and Operating Systems: Qemu, Debian-Based Distros, and EasyOS
-
Qemu ☛ Qemu Advent Calendar 2023: Bootable PDF holiday card
8MB
-
Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ Sparky news 2023/11
The 11th monthly Sparky project and donate report of the 2023: [...]
-
Ubuntu Pit ☛ Apt vs Apt-get Commands Explained: Which One To Use?
As a regular Ubuntu or Debian GNU/Linux user, you might have noticed that some package installer, removal, or updating commands use the apt command instead of the apt-get command. Now, as a day-to-day GNU/Linux user, you would not get to know what they are and which command is used for what!
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Rox Customise Menu entry removed
The problem is discussed here:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=105008#p105008
I have solved the problem by removing "Customise Menu..." entry