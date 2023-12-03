Steam Deck Raises GNU/Linux's Profile in Gaming, SteamOS 3.5.8 Coming Soon
GamingOnLinux ☛ Linux share on Steam back to nearly 2% thanks to Steam Deck
After a couple of months of the Linux user share on Steam dropping, the November 2023 Steam Hardware & Software Survey shows it shooting back up again. With Steam Deck continuing to push Linux gaming. See the data over time on the GOL Steam Tracker.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck - SteamOS 3.5.8 now in Preview
Valve released a fresh SteamOS update into Preview for Steam Deck, with SteamOS 3.5.8 out now fixing up various problems since the big 3.5 update.