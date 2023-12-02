GNU/Linux Apparently Growing Closer to 4% Worldwide Right Now (Not Counting ChromeOS, Which is Also a GNU/Linux Operating System)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 02, 2023



TWENTY minutes ago I checked statCounter, knowing that around midday on the second day of any month they commence publication of statistics (tentative, preliminary) for that month. So far it looks like GNU/Linux will GNU/Linux is going to break the all-time record for a second (consecutive) month. Plotted along with mobile devices, which include a lot of Android:

Isolating just desktops and laptops, GNU/Linux surged almost 10% in the month:

Just a little before rounding up makes it 4%.

GNU/Linux is growing. For instance, it grew a lot in America.

In Asia, with the notable exception of Japan and Russia, Windows is no longer majority; Android is. Android has Linux in it.

The world is changing. █