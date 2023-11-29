Mesa 23.3 Linux Graphics Stack Brings the NVK Vulkan Driver for NVIDIA Hardware

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 29, 2023



Highlights of Mesa 23.3 include the NVK Vulkan driver developed by Collabora for NVIDIA hardware, which recently reached Vulkan 1.0 conformance, OpenGL ES 3.1 support for the Asahi driver, VK_EXT_pipeline_robustness support for the Intel ANV Vulkan driver, VK_KHR_maintenance5 support for the Radeon RADV Vulkan driver, as well as VK_KHR_cooperative_matrix support for RADV/GFX11+ hardware.

The Asahi driver also received support for several new OpenGL extensions, namely GL_ARB_compute_shader, GL_ARB_shader_atomic_counters, GL_ARB_shader_image_load_store, GL_ARB_shader_image_size, GL_ARB_shader_storage_buffer_object, GL_ARB_sample_shading, GL_OES_sample_variables, GL_OES_shader_multisample_interpolation, and GL_OES_gpu_shader5.

