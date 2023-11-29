KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 29, 2023



Accompanied by the beta versions of KDE Frameworks 6 and KDE Gear 24.02 software suites, all built against the Qt 6 application framework, the first KDE Plasma 6 beta release is here with another layer of bug fixes and improvements that make the upcoming desktop environment more stable and reliable for everyday use.

KDE Plasma 6 is scheduled for release on February 28th, 2024, and promises numerous new features and enhancements, including full Wayland support, a brand-new icon theme for a fresh new look, as well as the return of the highly requested desktop cube effect, which you can see in the featured screenshot above.

