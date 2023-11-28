Let’s talk about Fairphone’s work in the Congo

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 28, 2023



Let’s be clear: There is no such thing as a 100% fair phone! At Fairphone, we’re still a long way from the goal of a phone that’s fair and earth-friendly through and through. With our focus on continuous improvement, our work on cobalt, tantalum, tungsten, tin, gold and other minerals from the DRC and elsewhere is just the start of the journey towards increasingly responsible practices and positive impact. If we expect change, then we ourselves need to change the way we use, buy and consume things.

To reach this goal, it means supporting the artisanal mining sector to become safe and responsible businesses – formalizing their work, making tunnels safer, ensuring that children do not enter mine sites and are able to go to school instead, properly training miners, helping them access safety equipment. This is a big job, one we need the entire industry to join us in.

One of our core values is to always communicate transparently, something we have been consistently doing through our blog and other channels since 2012, before we even formally became a social enterprise. For those of who you are interested in learning more, do go through our past blog posts as well and let us know if there is anything else that you would like specific information on.

