EuroLinux 8.9 released

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 25, 2023



On November 16, 2023, we released version 8.9 of the EuroLinux operating system. The new version of the system includes updated developer software (LLVM 16, Rust 1.71, Go 1.20), kernel version 4.18.0-513 and Java version 21. The list of new features is more extensive. SCAP Security Guide has been updated, and now includes improved rules to provide more consistent configuration, while stream 20 has been added to the Node.js module. At the beginning of the article, we will describe the technical advantages and features of the EuroLinux ecosystem, and then provide links to the release notes documents along with the launch documentation.

Read on