Announcing AlmaLinux 8.9 Stable!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 25, 2023



Hello Сommunity! The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is proud to announce the general availability of AlmaLinux OS 8.9 codenamed “Midnight Oncilla”!

[...]

Users of earlier versions of AlmaLinux 8.x can update to the latest version via dnf update or from graphical desktop tools.

Still on CentOS 7.x? Looking for a new home? AlmaLinux’s ELevate enables migration between major versions of RHEL® derivatives. Move from CentOS 7.x to AlmaLinux 8.x or 9.x, or another derivative.

Running another 8.x? Move to AlmaLinux using almalinux-deploy.

