Announcing AlmaLinux 8.9 Stable!
Hello Сommunity! The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is proud to announce the general availability of AlmaLinux OS 8.9 codenamed “Midnight Oncilla”!
[...]
Users of earlier versions of AlmaLinux 8.x can update to the latest version via dnf update or from graphical desktop tools.
Still on CentOS 7.x? Looking for a new home? AlmaLinux’s ELevate enables migration between major versions of RHEL® derivatives. Move from CentOS 7.x to AlmaLinux 8.x or 9.x, or another derivative.
Running another 8.x? Move to AlmaLinux using almalinux-deploy.