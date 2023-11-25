Red Hat Puff Pieces, Press Releases, and Diversions
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Launches Next Versions of the World’s Leading Enterprise Linux Platform
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.3 and the forthcoming availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.9. The latest versions of the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform fuel production container innovations, add new management services through Red Hat Insights and full support for Stratis as a system storage option.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Ready for liftoff: Lockheed Martin uses Red Hat to host NASA’s Artemis mission simulations [Ed: Red Hat trying to distract from its role in killing people with Lockheed Martin]
Preparations for Artemis I required an extensive amount of testing and analysis of the Orion spacecraft's flight software. Orion developer and prime contractor Lockheed Martin needed to simulate the performance of the spacecraft under different conditions and scenarios to ensure optimal performance of the flight systems and return Artemis I safely to Earth.
-
Why the Rise of Real-Time Payments Requires Firms to Embrace a Modern Cloud Platform Now [Ed: Puff piece Red Hat Official ☛ composed by Red Hat staff without any disclosure whatsoever; a problem for journalism when companies write about themselves like this...]
-
Red Hat Official ☛ 2023-11-17 [Older] (Re)Introducing Stratis: Revolutionizing Linux storage management
-
Red Hat Official ☛ 2023-11-17 [Older] NetScaler BLX certified on Red Hat Enterprise Linux
-
Red Hat Official ☛ 2023-11-20 [Older] Awards roll call: June to November 2023
-
Red Hat Official ☛ 2023-11-20 [Older] Running Red Hat AMQ streams using GitOps [Ed: Red Hat conflates Git with Microsoft GitHub, which is not only proprietary but also an attack on Git itself]