XDA ☛ How to change the hostname on Ubuntu
Just like how you and I have a name that tells us apart from other people in the room, your Linux system has a name of its own. In the case of Ubuntu, and other Linux distributions, the name of your system goes by what's called a hostname. It's the name that's used by your system to communicate with network devices, and for pairing Bluetooth devices, too.
XDA ☛ How to install VS Code on Ubuntu [Ed: This is proprietary Microsoft spyware. Use something like KATE instead, don't fall for this trap, promoted primarily by Microsoft boosters looking to entrap and spy on developers.]
You don't need to run Windows to use Microsoft's Visual Studio Code (VS Code). You can install it on Ubuntu in a few steps.
[Old] Sundial Services International LLC ☛ Number of Unauthorized Access Attempts: Zero
Every web site has both a public-facing side and a back door, the latter being the way that site owners gain access to the underlying software in order to maintain it. The most common way to do this is with ssh ("secure shell"). But there is an immediate and obvious problem with this approach: when you attempt to connect, you see this: [...]
TheEvilSkeleton ☛ Rewriting nouveau's Website
We spent a whole week rewriting nouveau’s website — the drivers for NVIDIA cards. It started as a one-person effort, but it led to a few people helping me out. We addressed several issues in the nouveau website and improved it a lot. The redesign is live on nouveau.freedesktop.org.
In this article, we’ll go over the problems with the old site and the work we’ve done to fix them.
University of Toronto ☛ WireGuard and the question of link-local IPv6 addresses
WireGuard interfaces are point to point links and don't do NDP, so they don't need a link-local address for that, and I don't know if you can run DHCPv6 over one even if you want to. Apparently OSPFv3 requires link-local addresses, and you might want to run that in some more complicated WireGuard IPv6 situations. A simple point to point WireGuard link to extend IPv6 to a host will work (as far as I can tell) if you only configure it with the global peer IPv6 addresses involved and don't have link local addresses, but this may be an IPv6 crime.