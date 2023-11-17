Is Bing Dead?

Throughout the year there were loads of Bing layoffs at Microsoft. Even entire offices of Bing staff were emptied. Of course the media hardly reported any of this; instead it took Microsoft money to keep drowning the Web with hype about chatbots, falsely predicting that Google would be "doomed" due to "chatbots-infused" (they misleadingly use buzzwords instead) Bing.

Almost a year has passed and none of that happened. The predictions were false, maybe wrong by design. Microsoft is good at FUD campaigns. Remember "Scroogled"? How did they work out?

So what has actually happened with Bing? Well, it is propping up sites full of bigotry and even child pornography. Its proxy (disguised as "privacy") DuckDuckGo has lost a lot of market share this past year and there's a little recognition of all this, albeit those who made false predictions keep quiet, seeking hideout from their Microsoft propaganda campaigns (not wishing to be held accountable for misreporting or lying for Microsoft).

We found an article that went "ding ding ding" and it was about Bing or about ChatGPT not doing anything for Bing. A friend has told me that Bing "is so bad that no one wants to ever see it again, especially if they have wasted any time on it", adding that this is "similar for ChatGPT which, despite the hype, cannot lift Bing. Furthermore, ChatGPT is only a side effect of the acres of unused and unpaid server farms that are burning expensive electricity 24/7 without any income. That's electricity from fossil energy." █