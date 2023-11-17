Kubernetes and Servers
-
Kubernetes Environments Grow in Complexity, Challenging Ops Teams
As Kubernetes becomes increasingly complex, operations (Ops) teams are finding it challenging to manage their clusters effectively.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Working with subgroups and configurations on your ZTP/Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes infrastructure
Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes allows you to deploy, upgrade, and configure different spoke clusters from a hub cluster. It is an OpenShift cluster that manages other clusters.
-
Harish Pillay ☛ Harish Pillay 9v1hp: Running a web-based bastion host
So, I’ve been stuck with two issues:
a) no ssh access to my servers when I am in a location that’s blocking ssh access.
b) No access resources on the web on ports like 9090 for management or any non-80 or non-443 port.
I have a solution for the first problem but none for the second one (yet).
So, here’s the solution to the first issue: install shellinabox. On my Fedora systems, it is just a simple “dnf install shellinabox -y”.
- [Repeat]
TheEvilSkeleton ☛ Hari Rana (TheEvilSkeleton): Rewriting nouveau’s Website
Problems With Old Website
I’m going to use this archive as a reference for the old site.
The biggest problem with the old site was that the HTML and CSS were written 15 years ago and have never been updated since. So in 2023, we were relying on outdated HTML/CSS code. Obviously, this was no fun from a reader’s perspective. With the technical debt and lack of interest, we were suffering from several problems. The only good thing about the old site was that it didn’t use JavaScript, which I wanted to keep for the rewrite.
Fun fact: the template was so old that it could be built for browsers that don’t support HTML5!
-
APNIC ☛ Hazardous DNS echoes
Guest Post: Quantifying the problem of 'echoing resolvers' in the wild.