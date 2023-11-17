Kubernetes and Servers

So, I’ve been stuck with two issues:

a) no ssh access to my servers when I am in a location that’s blocking ssh access.

b) No access resources on the web on ports like 9090 for management or any non-80 or non-443 port.

I have a solution for the first problem but none for the second one (yet).

So, here’s the solution to the first issue: install shellinabox. On my Fedora systems, it is just a simple “dnf install shellinabox -y”.