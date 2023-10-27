Bye bye Fedora - Hello NixOS
After over twenty years of using Red Hat and Fedora, it's time to move on to explore other possibilities. Although my secure boot laptop still uses VerityBook, which is based on Fedora, my other machines are now running NixOS.
How come? Well, for the Enarx Project and generally for software running in a TEE, the desired state is to run reproducible binaries. And in this field NixOS really shines. Not only can it produce the binaries reproducibly, but also docker images, disk images and the like. This also comes handy in my current job at MatterLabs, where I am working on stuff TEE related (soon to be open sourced and blogged about).
With NixOS I can keep my system configuration for several machines in just one file (although split with an include like mechanism) and have reusable parts across machines.
Also, the configuration of one service affects the configuration of other services automatically, so you don't have to micromanage every configuration file. It's like having something like Ansible or Terraform built into a kickstart file.