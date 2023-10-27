The Truth Will Liberate Computer Users
THE previous post unfortunately left out some important references, such as these highly incriminating "HIGHLY CONFIDENTIAL" documents from Microsoft, which Techrights has just revisited in light of Microsoft's ownership of GitHub.
Had more people understood and cared about facts, they would not spend a moment of their time on GitHub, Windows etc. Conference organisers would outright ban Microsoft from attending, rejecting their bribes in all other forms (the Linux Foundation takes lots of payments from Microsoft to sell them influence).
Truth is not an insult and it's certainly not a Code of Conduct violation. If it is, there we must get rid of Codes of Conduct too because obstructing facts to protect those who commit crimes is nothing to do with ethics. Free Speech in the Free software community has mostly come under attack by those who attack the community, slandering people as if only Microsoft proponents and apologists are entitled to express themselves. Techrights will shed a lot of light on this in the future. It will show the threats, the blackmail, and so on.
Stating the truth is forbidden at Microsoft; it's bad for profits. █