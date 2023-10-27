The Truth Will Liberate Computer Users

Security audits are important, they uncover blind spots, peel back assumptions, and show us ways to improve our overall security posture. A series of penetration tests and code audits were performed specifically targeting methods by which users connect to bridges in Tor Browser, as well as OONI Probe, rdsys, BridgeDB and Conjure.

This release is identical to our 13.0.1 release, but fixes an issue with the Android apk version-code which collided with our 13.0 releases. This colliding version code prevented us from publishing to Google Play, so we have built 13.0.2 with an empty commit in order to generate a new non-colliding version code.

A technical community is simply a group of like-minded people with some degree of technical knowledge who gather to improve the Internet and the local community it serves. You may be familiar with some of the large technical communities like APRICOT, NANOG, or Internet2. But how did they get to where they are today? How do you start a group to share best practices, get training, identify knowledge and skill gaps that need filling, or collaborate to co-create solutions to local technical challenges?

TUXEDO Stellaris 16 was unveiled earlier this year in April, but it was powered by an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU. On the other hand, TUXEDO Polaris 15 was first announced three years ago, in September 2020, but it was updated in November 2022 with an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and high-end NVIDIA GPUs.

For Linux gamers, the new Steam Client update includes the 64-bit openvr_api.so library to enable the new VR gamepad UI in SteamVR beta, improves screen reader support, fixes the in-game overlay keyboard input to work on systems with iBus, such as GNOME, adds the -cef-force-accessibility flag to force steamwebhelper to enable accessibility support, and improves the handling of some open URL requests.

GNOME 45.1 looks like a small point release, even if I expected it to bring some big changes. It comes with an updated GNOME Software app that offers improved Flatpak permission checks and the ability to report PackageKit GPG-related errors in the GUI, some styling fixes, and optimized loading of the App Details page.

As I reported a couple of months ago, Linux Mint 21.3 is planned for release on Christmas 2023, but there were no details at that moment in time about its new features except that it would bring a new version of the Cinnamon desktop environment.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” will be Canonical’s 40th Ubuntu release and 10th LTS (Long-Term Support) release, receiving up to 10 years of software and security updates, until April 2034.

The Truth Will Liberate Computer Users

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 27, 2023



THE previous post unfortunately left out some important references, such as these highly incriminating "HIGHLY CONFIDENTIAL" documents from Microsoft, which Techrights has just revisited in light of Microsoft's ownership of GitHub.

Had more people understood and cared about facts, they would not spend a moment of their time on GitHub, Windows etc. Conference organisers would outright ban Microsoft from attending, rejecting their bribes in all other forms (the Linux Foundation takes lots of payments from Microsoft to sell them influence).

Truth is not an insult and it's certainly not a Code of Conduct violation. If it is, there we must get rid of Codes of Conduct too because obstructing facts to protect those who commit crimes is nothing to do with ethics. Free Speech in the Free software community has mostly come under attack by those who attack the community, slandering people as if only Microsoft proponents and apologists are entitled to express themselves. Techrights will shed a lot of light on this in the future. It will show the threats, the blackmail, and so on.

Stating the truth is forbidden at Microsoft; it's bad for profits. █