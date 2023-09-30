Linear algebra is undoubtedly the most useful field in all of algebra. It finds applications in all kinds of science and engineering, like quantum mechanics, graphics programming, and machine learning. It is the “most well-behaved” algebraic theory, in that other abstract algebra topics often try to approximate linear algebra, when possible.

For many students, linear algebra means vectors and matrices and determinants, and complex formulas for computing them. Matrices, in particular, come equipped with a fairly complicated, and a fortiori convoluted, multiplication operation.

This is not the only way to teach linear algebra, of course. Matrices and their multiplication appear complicated, but actually are a natural and compact way to represent a particular type of function, i.e., a linear map (or linear transformation).

This article is a short introduction to viewing linear algebra from the perspective of abstract algebra, from which matrices arise as a computational tool, rather than an object of study in and of themselves. I do assume some degree of familiarity with the idea of a matrix.