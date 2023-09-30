Security Issues and Windows TCO
-
Microsoft Bing Chat pushes malware via bad ads
According to Segura, the malicious Bing Chat ads followed from someone compromising the ad account of a legitimate Australian business and creating two malicious ads, one aimed at duping network admins interested in an Advanced IP Scanner utility and one targeting lawyers interested in case-management code biz MyCase.
-
Chinese Gov [Crackers] Caught Hiding in Cisco Router Firmware
A Chinese state-sponsored APT called BlackTech has been caught hacking into network edge devices and using firmware implants to stay hidden and silently hop around the corporate networks of U.S. and Japanese multinational companies.
According to a high-powered joint advisory from the NSA, FBI, CISA and Japan’s NISC, BlackTech has been observed modifying router firmware on Cisco routers to maintain stealthy persistence and pivot from international subsidiaries to headquarters in Japan and the United States.
-
Windows TCO
-
Maries County Emergency Managements says it was hit with cyber attack, says one 911 call affected
Maries County Emergency Management announced Monday on its Facebook page that the Maries County Courthouse was the target of a cyber attack and that the attack is now over.
-
Payroll issues: ransomware attack impacts 21 Pinal County school districts
Iannarelli oversaw cyber-intelligence investigations and said there is a ransomware attack in the United States every 14 seconds. He says the FBI and law enforcement are very skilled at finding the hackers, but they are often hard to prosecute since they are overseas.
-