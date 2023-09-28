Games: New Steam Games for GNU/Linux, Native GNU/Linux Support, MangoHud 0.7, and More
New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients with Moonstone Island and Rise of the White Sun - 2023-09-27 Edition
Between 2023-09-20 and 2023-09-27 there were 26 New Steam games released with Native Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 263 games released for Windows on Steam, so the Linux versions represent about 9.9 % of total released titles. There’s quite a few good surprises in this week, with a lot of games in different genres, with one clearly standing out in terms of design and execution, Moonstone Island.
Whisker Squadron: Survivor adds another level in the latest update
Whisker Squadron: Survivor is a great blending of Star Fox with some elements of Vampire Survivors. It's a lot of fun and a new update has expanded the content. It's available with Native Linux support and it's Steam Deck Verified!
EU court upholds fine against Valve for geo-blocking
Back in 2019 the EU went after Valve and select publishers on Steam for geo-blocking, then in 2021 they were issued fines which naturally was appealed but it has been dismissed so it's likely Valve will now have to pay up.
Steam Play tool for Native Linux gaming 'Luxtorpeda' v67 out now
Luxtorpeda has a new release out which is mostly upgrades behind the scenes, but worth an upgrade to get the best experience. Read on for more on what's changed and what Luxtorpeda does.
Counter-Strike 2 is out now with Linux support
Counter-Strike 2 from Valve is now officially out and comes with Native Linux support, so it's time to say goodbye to Global Offensive as it has been replaced.
Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition arrives on Steam in 'early 2024'
Finally it's confirmed! Horizon Forbidden West™ Complete Edition is coming to Steam (and EGS) with Nixxes Software teaming up with Guerrilla to make it happen.
MangoHud v0.7 out now adding presets support like on Steam Deck
MangoHud, the awesome tool you can use to get a HUD on top of your games (included by default on the Steam Deck), has released version 0.7.0 that includes many new options so here's what's changed.
The Talos Principle 2 from Croteam launches November 2
Croteam and Devolver Digital have announced that The Talos Principle 2 is now set for launch on November 2, and it looks to be an impressive follow-up to the previous game which is easily one of the best puzzle games ever made.
Survive The Fog is an upcoming third-person survivor-like action rogue-lite
One day I may get over my fascination with anything remotely inspired by the popularity of Vampire Survivors but it is not today. Survive The Fog is another one, but this one makes it more like a third-person action game.
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Finally Coming To Steam
After almost three agonizing years of waiting, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, the excellent remake of the first two classic Tony Hawk's Pro Skater games, has been announced for a Steam release on October 3. Ever since its launch in 2020, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 has been an Epic Games Store exclusive for PC Gamers. The game never even made the jump to Activision-Blizzard's exclusive Battle.net launcher, which struck many as odd.
Here's some details on the upcoming Stardew Valley 1.6 update
Stardew Valley is still not completely done, with a 1.6 update on the way and now the developer has revealed some of what to expect from it.
Zombie survival in your city – Infection Free Zone
What would you do if there were zombies right in your neighborhood? Would you maybe head to the closest supermarket you usually shop at, check out the old police station where your uncle used to work for some guns, or even consider hitting up that pharmacy run by the grumpy lady who always gave you the creeps? Well, that's pretty much the deal with Infection Free Zone. Tested on Linux Mint with Proton Experimental.
