How To Install FileZilla on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FileZilla on Debian 12. File transfers are an integral part of modern computing, and when it comes to managing your files efficiently, FileZilla is a go-to choice for many users.
How To Install Cinnamon Deskop on Ubuntu 22.04
If you are someone who is shifting from Windows to Ubuntu and finds its interface unfamiliar or less appealing [...]
Joplin Basics – How to add Kanban functionality to the Joplin note taking app
In productive corporate environments, but also by solopreneurs and hobbyists, Kanban-based applications have been enthusiastically used for years to manage tasks [...]
How To Install Prometheus on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Prometheus on Fedora 38. Monitoring and alerting are indispensable aspects of modern system administration. They ensure the health, performance, and reliability of your infrastructure. Among the plethora of monitoring tools available, Prometheus stands out for its robust features and flexibility.
How To Change Ssh Port on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to change ssh port on Manjaro. In the realm of secure system administration, one of the first lines of defense against unauthorized access to your Linux server is SSH (Secure Shell). It serves as a robust and reliable means to access and manage your system remotely.
Compilation of Programming Languages Setup Guides on Ubuntu for Beginners
The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!
How to Upgrade to LMDE 6 from LMDE 5: A Step-by-Step Guide
This article guides you through all the steps to upgrade your current Mint's LMDE 5 "Elsie" system to LMDE 6 "Faye."
How to Install Postfix Mail Server on Ubuntu 22.04
In this post, we will show you how to Install postfix mail server on Ubuntu 22.04. Also, keep in mind that by the end of this lesson, you won’t have a fully functional email server, but you will have some of the basic building blocks of this tool to help get you started.
Some reasons to combine systemd-resolved with your private DNS resolver
The second feature is much more interesting, and it's that systemd-resolved will rapidly switch to another DNS resolver if your initial one stops responding. In situations where you have multiple DNS servers (for a given network link or global setting, because systemd-resolved thinks in those terms), systemd-resolved maintains a 'current DNS server' and will send all traffic to it. If this server stops responding, resolved will switch over and then latch on whichever of your DNS servers is still working. This makes the failure of your 'primary' DNS server much less damaging than in a pure /etc/resolv.conf situation. In normal resolv.conf handling, every program has to fail over itself (and I think some runtime environments may always keep trying the first listed 'nameserver' and waiting for it to time out).
Home Wi-Fi struggles with overload from more connected devices and data traffic
According to Spain’s National Statistics Institute, 96.1% of the country’s homes have access to fixed (83%) and mobile broadband. The Dynamic Spectrum Alliance (DSA) reports that only 13.1% rely solely on mobile connections, which is lower than some countries by over three percentage points. These numbers highlight the importance of updating residential routers to align with the new reality of internet use.
How to Install qBittorrent on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
qBittorrent, designed as an efficient BitTorrent client, presents a compelling choice for those aiming to install it on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa. With its commitment to open-source principles and an ad-free experience, qBittorrent has carved a niche for itself, especially among Ubuntu enthusiasts. Let’s delve into the attributes that make qBittorrent a preferred choice for torrenting.