The second feature is much more interesting, and it's that systemd-resolved will rapidly switch to another DNS resolver if your initial one stops responding. In situations where you have multiple DNS servers (for a given network link or global setting, because systemd-resolved thinks in those terms), systemd-resolved maintains a 'current DNS server' and will send all traffic to it. If this server stops responding, resolved will switch over and then latch on whichever of your DNS servers is still working. This makes the failure of your 'primary' DNS server much less damaging than in a pure /etc/resolv.conf situation. In normal resolv.conf handling, every program has to fail over itself (and I think some runtime environments may always keep trying the first listed 'nameserver' and waiting for it to time out).