Games: Source Code Release, Cyberpunk 2077 2.0, and More
-
Even the Ocean from Analgesic Productions has a source code release
Even the Ocean from Melos Han-Tani, Marina Kittaka and Analgesic Productions recently had the source code released. This follows on from them also releasing the source code to Anodyne back in 2020.
-
Here's how Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 runs on Steam Deck and desktop Linux
Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 landed recently, and now I've had time to play with it here's a look at how it runs on Steam Deck and desktop Linux after the update. The good news is: it runs out of the box with Proton. My testing has been with Proton Experimental.
-
Mesa 23.2 aims for release this week, with a point release next week
It's been quite a while overdue but Mesa 23.2 is getting set to finally released, with a fourth Release Candidate now available for testing.
-
2.5D puzzle platformer Seedlings has some great photography-based visuals
Seedlings really is a visual treat, and quite a fun puzzle-platformer too that released on 22nd September from Bardsley Creative. If you're after something a little unusual, this is it. Note: key provided by the developer to our Steam Curator. Go give it a follow for game recommendations!
-
Megaquarium: Deep Freeze is the biggest DLC yet for the aquarium building sim
An often overlooked gem is Megaquarium, a game where you build your very own aquarium but developer Twice Circled is still expanding it with Megaquarium: Deep Freeze announced.
-
SteamVR 2.0 Beta released with a big UI overhaul
Valve have now released a Beta for SteamVR 2.0, which brings with it a much needed overhaul to the interface along with lots of new features. Work towards whatever Galileo and Sephiroth are? The long-leaked Deckard probably.
-
Party Animals is really fun on Steam Deck and desktop Linux
After a new casual silly party game? Party Animals recently released from Recreate Games and Source Technology and it works pretty great overall on Steam Deck and desktop Linux.
-
Fantastic Haven is an upcoming magical zoo tycoon
Up for something just a tad different? Fantastic Haven was announced recently that looks and sounds really unique as you explore the world, to take care of various magical creatures.
-
Steam SHMUP Fest is live now
Ready for the pew pew pew? Steam is hosting their very own SHMUP Fest, so keep an eye out for stray bullets heading towards your wallet.
-
Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri gets an in-development open source remake
Their plan is to use the original data files, just like other open source remakes (OpenMW for Morrowind for example), while it's a full rework of the graphics engine, networking and pretty much everything else. So plenty will be a bit different like the random map generation, AI and so on while they try to keep it similar to the original logic they are creating the code from scratch.
-
Kudos 2 is now on steam! omg.
Many years after releasing Kudos 1, a teacher emailed me to tell me she used the game in a school for students with autism to teach them how to maintain friendships and relationships. I thought this was amazing. It still didn’t occur to me that I may be autistic, and wouldn’t do for another 15+ years. Madness. I literally made a game where friendships are represented by progress bars and stats, and didn’t realize what that said about me :D