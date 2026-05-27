news
BSDs, GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems
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Barry Kauler ☛ Fix bug loading SFS at version update
Forum member vtpup reported the problem with a custom SFS not loading after a version update of EasyOS [...]
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Nathan Grigg ☛ Software For My New Home Server
But if you clear those hurdles, the simplicity is your reward. The system boot scripts are just shell scripts. Service definitions are just shell scripts that are auto-restarted every time they terminate or fail. Instead of a complex dependency management system, your service can just quit if something is missing, and the next time it starts, maybe things will be in a better state. Instead of writing a config file to create a custom /run directory or /tmp directory, you can just put a mkdir inside the shell script. To enable or disable a service, you put a symlink into the /var/service folder. To write logs, you just print messages to stdout. And so on.
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ZDNet ☛ One of the most user-friendly Linux distros I've ever used is also one of the most secure
There are several reasons why you should consider an immutable Linux distribution. For one, immutability makes Linux incredibly secure because it mounts several key directories as read-only. By doing this, those directories cannot be altered, so they're far more secure.
Although that sounds like a recipe for complexity, you might be surprised to know that such distributions can be just as user-friendly as immutable ones. You can still install and use any app you need (thanks to Flatpak), and those apps work exactly as expected. Performance is not hampered, and stability is as solid as ever.
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BSD
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Miod Vallat ☛ Some Terrific Idea
In this story, I would like to talk about something which has turned out to be both an asset and a curse.
In its history, HP started working on Unix workstations at the dawn of the 1980s. Its first HP-UX workstations, series 9000/500, were using HP's own custom FOCUS processor. A lower range of workstations, built around Motorola 68000 processors, was later produced as series 9000/300.
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SUSE/OpenSUSE
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Accepted into Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code 2026 with openSUSE!
I am extremely excited to announce that I have been selected to participate in Google Summer of Code (GSoC) 2026! I will be contributing to the openSUSE Project.
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Canonical/Ubuntu Family
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Ubuntu ☛ Run agentic workloads on Arm and Ubuntu [Ed: Microsoft Canonical is promoting bots and slop]
In the lead-up to Ubuntu Summit 26.04, Canonical and Arm are collaborating to certify the new Arm AGI CPU on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon). Learn what this means for developers and agentic AI.
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