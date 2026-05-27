BSDs, GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems

Earlier announced in March with the unveiling of the ESP32-S31 SoC, Espressif has now launched the ESP32-S31-Korvo-1 multimedia development board, while documentation additionally references the ESP32-S31-Function-CoreBoard-1 connectivity-oriented board. Both platforms are built around the ESP32-S31-WROOM-3 module and target multimedia, audio, display, and connected IoT applications.

The Terasic Comet A13 SoM and Evaluation Kit form a compact platform built around the Altera Agilex 5 E-Series SoC FPGA. The platform features FPGA fabric together with Arm Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 processor cores, LPDDR4 memory, high-speed transceivers, and expansion interfaces targeting edge AI, machine vision, robotics, industrial automation, and embedded applications.

The Jetway BFNZASL2 is a fanless embedded networking system built around Intel processors including the Intel Atom x7835RE (Amston Lake), Intel Processor N97, and Intel Atom x7425E. The platform features four 2.5GbE interfaces with optional Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity for networking and edge applications.

8devices has unveiled the Citron SoM, a compact embedded module built around the Qualcomm QCS6490 processor targeting robotics, drones, and intelligent vision applications. Highlighted during the company’s Embedded World 2026 announcement, 8devices indicates that the module is designed for power-efficient edge workloads across consumer, enterprise, and industrial applications.

Modos has launched the Crowd Supply campaign for the Flow, a 13.3-inch e-paper monitor designed for reading, writing, browsing, and other document-focused workflows. The display uses E Ink technology and is offered in monochrome and color variants, with touch support, USB Type-C connectivity, and an open-hardware design.

Imagine you want to visit a neighboring city, but there’s no direct bus. To get there, you first need to travel much farther to a different city, wait for a connection, then take another bus back to your original destination.

Exfatprogs 1.4 introduces new features to the mkfs.exfat utility, such as partition table creation support, so that newly formatted devices are recognized by Windows, a new --upcase option to format partitions with a user-supplied upcase table, and support for printing the volume’s UUID after formatting.

COSMIC 1.0.14 is a maintenance update in the COSMIC Epoch 1.0 series, adding keybind support for non-Latin keyboard layouts, support for linear progress markers for the volume OSD progress bar, F16 shader enablement on supported GPUs, support for the oo7-secret portal by default, and support for showing the cursor by default in screencasts.

Firefox 151.0.2 is here to improve the Split View feature by fixing an issue causing the Split View to close instead of switching tabs when using the “Switch to Tab” option from the address bar, and disk cache by fixing an issue where Firefox stopped caching new content when the disk cache was full, causing web pages and resources to be re-downloaded from the network on every visit.

The NVIDIA 610 graphics driver series introduces support for new Vulkan extensions, including VK_EXT_shader_long_vector, VK_KHR_internally_synchronized_queues, and VK_NV_push_constant_bank, along with support for creating Vulkan logical devices from multiple physical devices on select cards via the VK_KHR_device_group_creation Vulkan extension.

Coming almost two months after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 201, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 202 is here to introduce support for OpenVPN 2.7, which brings Data Channel Offloading (DCO) support to massively upgrade throughput for your OpenVPN tunnels, and security patches for the latest Copy Fail and Dirty Frag vulnerabilities.

Coming six months after AlmaLinux OS 10.1, the AlmaLinux OS 10.2 release introduces i686 userspace packages to enable legacy 32-bit software, CI pipelines, and containerized workloads on AlmaLinux 10, full enablement of KVM for IBM POWER in the virtualization stack, and SPICE support for both server and client applications.

Coming two weeks after PipeWire 1.6.5, the PipeWire 1.6.6 release further improves the Pulse server by fixing an issue with the monitor mode in pavucontrol and a bug in the server code that could leave snap clients without sound, and more carefully manages stream suspend messages and only sends them when the stream is monitoring.

Highlights of Sway 1.12 include HDR10 support when running with the Vulkan renderer, support for capturing individual windows, support for keypad slide switches, and support for the color-management-v1, color-representation-v1, xdg-toplevel-tag-v1, ext-workspace-v1, and wl_fixes Wayland protocols.

AppGrid 1.8 appears to be the biggest update to the software since its initial release, adding new features like the ability to reorder favorites using drag and drop, a new universal package that can be installed on virtually any Linux distro, smarter search ranking, and drag-out support to the taskbar, panel, desktop, or Dolphin.