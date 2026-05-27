oftware Freedom / Digital Sovereignty Leftovers

On Sunday, the traditional soldering workshop took place in the training building of Olimex.

Participants ranging in age from 5 to 60 years old gathered early and patiently waited for the workshop to begin at 11:00 AM. This year, the youngest participant was only 4.5 years old.

The best part: every single kit was soldered successfully and worked perfectly. Year after year, the participants continue to improve their skills, and it is impressive to see how quickly newcomers become confident with soldering and electronics assembly.