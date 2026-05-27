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today's howtos
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Linuxize ☛ ripgrep Cheatsheet
Quick reference for recursive text searches with the ripgrep command
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Linuxize ☛ ripgrep Command in Linux: Fast Recursive Search
The ripgrep command searches directories recursively while respecting ignore files. This guide explains rg syntax, file type filters, context lines, replacement previews, and config defaults.
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How to Install Helium Browser on FunOS
Helium Browser is a modern Chromium-based web browser focused on privacy, speed, simplicity, and a clean user experience. Unlike many modern browsers that include telemetry, Hey Hi (AI) integrations, sponsored content, and various extra features, Helium aims to provide a lightweight browsing experience without unnecessary distractions.
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TecMint ☛ Create a Self-Signed SSL Certificate for Apache on Ubuntu 26.04
A self-signed certificate encrypts the connection, but browsers will still show a warning because the certificate is not signed by a trusted authority, which is normal and does not mean the connection is unsafe.
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TecMint ☛ Create a Chat Server in Linux and 5 Other Terminal Tricks
Most Linux users know nc (Netcat) for checking ports or transferring files, but you can also use it to create a simple chat connection between two computers directly from the terminal.
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Dan Langille ☛ /usr/local/sbin/rrsync error: unsafe arg: / [”, ‘/usr/home/rsyncer/backups’]
On Monday morning, I had eight emails each notifying me of a failed rsync attempt. This is one of those messages:
[...]
/usr/local/sbin/rrsync error: unsafe arg: / ['', '/usr/home/rsyncer/backups'] rsync: connection unexpectedly closed (0 bytes received so far) [Receiver] rsync error: error in rsync protocol data stream (code 12) at io.c(232) [Receiver=3.4.3]
Well, that’s a new one to me.
This post will eventually show you the solution, and if that’s what you need now, jump to the bottom.
If you’re not in a rush, I’m sure the following reading will be funny and a cure for your insomnia. Wow, … that sounds like Michael W. Lucas writing… Perhaps I should stop writing for free…
In this post: [...]
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install NVIDIA Drivers on Fedora 44
If you want to install NVIDIA Drivers on Fedora 44 without breaking your system, the safest path is to use the Fedora and RPM Fusion workflow [...]
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ID Root ☛ How To Install PipeWire on Fedora 44
Audio on GNU/Linux has come a long way, but many users still struggle with audio routing, Bluetooth connectivity, and low-latency performance.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install TeXworks on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you want to Install TeXworks on Ubuntu 26.04, this guide shows the cleanest way to do it and explains why each step matters.
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HowTo Geek ☛ I didn't realize MS-DOS was training me for Linux
While Unix-like operating systems have captured my imagination, the first computer I owned ran MS-DOS. While these systems are widely considered different, MS-DOS helped me develop command-line habits that have served me well on Linux. While you can do a lot more than you used to on modern Linux distros without having to touch the command line, when I got started, that wasn’t always the case.