Kernel: Hardware Support, Bluetooth Regression, Vivado, and More

The incoming driver would let you move data between two computers over a USB4 cable without needing a network interface.

Large data transfers are one of those things that always seem to find a way to be annoying. Tools like LocalSend make it easier over a local network, but wireless is not always an option, and some transfers are simply too important to leave to a Wi-Fi connection.

In such a scenario, a wired solution that does not require setting up networking at all would be ideal.

Intel's Thunderbolt maintainer Mika Westerberg and fellow Intel engineer Alan Borzeszkowski have been working on exactly that.