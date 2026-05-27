news
GNU/Linux: Kubernetes, KDE, and GNOME
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Kubernetes Blog ☛ Reconciling the Past: Correcting Records for Unfixed Kubernetes CVEs
The Kubernetes project relies on transparency to empower cluster administrators and security researchers. One important way we do that is by publishing CVE records into the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures database. As part of our ongoing effort to mature the official Kubernetes CVE Feed, we have identified some discrepancies. CVE records for a few older, unfixed issues incorrectly include a fixed version field.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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Introductory Blog
Hello, I am Ojas Maheshwari.
I am a C++ engineer who is currently writing code for KDE community for GSoC '26. My project involves performing "font subsettting" on a PDF rendering library called Poppler which Okular (KDE's Universal PDF Viewer uses).
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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Nick Richards: Fuzzy Time Everywhere
I do not always want to know what time it is. This is a slightly awkward position for someone who keeps making clocks, but there we are. Quite often the useful answer is not
17:42. It is “quarter to six”, “nearly lunch” or “you should probably start thinking about leaving”. The precise time is useful when catching trains, baking things and joining calls; the rest of the time it can be a bit much.
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