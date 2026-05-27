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Canonical Launches Ubuntu Workshop for Sandboxed Development Environments
Powered by Canonical’s LXD modern, secure, and powerful system container and virtual machine manager, Ubuntu Workshop is a Snap app that promises to configure and run isolated development environments that can be reproduced on different machines for developers looking for consistent workflows without spending time configuring multiple workshops.
Workshop works with SDKs (Software Development Kits) like AMD ROCm, Ollama, OpenCode, or NVIDIA CUDA, and configuration is done via YAML, which not only makes it easier to set up development environments but also allows for version control and sharing among project contributors.