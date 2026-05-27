news
Games: Steam Deck/Android, Godot, and More
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Android Authority ☛ Valve just let me turn my Android handheld into an unofficial Steam Deck
Android apps like Winlator, GameHub, and GameNative have been revelations in recent years. These apps all allow you to play PC games locally on your Android device, with GameHub and GameNative even supporting your Steam library.
However, Valve delivered a major surprise earlier this month when it released an official Steam client for Arm-based versions of Linux. This client joins the Windows x86, MacOS, and Linux x86 versions. That’s great news because you can install Arm-based Linux distributions like Rocknix on some Android handhelds. So does that mean I can effectively turn my Android handheld into a Steam Deck? Here’s how I fared.
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Godot Engine ☛ JetBrains Rider brings support for Godot Asset Store addons
Developers building add-ons for the new Godot Asset Store can now benefit from new and improved support from JetBrains Rider.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Keep goods moving along the rails in mini puzzler Upalu Mundi | GamingOnLinux
With a Native Linux version added recently from developer True Baboons, the mini rail puzzle game Upalu Mundi looks really sweet. Originally released in January, a Native Linux build was added May 20th.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Check out the demo for Topdeck Automat, blending autobattlers and deck-builders | GamingOnLinux
Topdeck Automat from Ludokultur who made the fun Rack and Slay has a demo out now, so you can try out this unique combo of autobattlers and roguelike deck-builders. It has Native Linux support with the demo too.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ World of Tanks: HEAT released free on Steam and works on Linux / SteamOS | GamingOnLinux
World of Tanks: HEAT is a fast-paced free to play hero-driven tank action game, it just released on Steam and it does work on Linux / SteamOS systems. It has Easy Anti-Cheat (which can be a big problem for Linux) but the developer has enabled it for Linux so you should have no problem running it. And, Valve rated it as Steam Deck Verified too.[...] On the Max settings at 2560x1440 the performance has been pretty good, although there are some drops down to around 60FPS when there's a lot of action going on but it seems overall pretty smooth.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton-CachyOS adds low latency layer and Discord rich presence support | GamingOnLinux
Proton-CachyOS version 11.0-20260519 has released bringing support for the new open source low_latency_layer, along with Discord rich presence.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ A love letter to the Quake series, free and open source FPS Quetoo is out now | GamingOnLinux
After 19 years, Quetoo has finally released as a true love letter to the classic Quake series. It's free, has Linux support and is open source. Better late than never right?From the developers: "Quetoo development officially began in January 2007. But really, Quetoo was born out of a dorm room in the late 1990s — a time when Quake wasn’t just a game, it was an obsession. In the early 2000’s, the open source release of the Quake engine taught a generation how to write code, how to build maps and map compilers, how renderers worked, and how to think in 3D. For many, us included, Quake was a doorway to lifelong friendships and careers in software development or game design.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Blue Archive adds full Steam Deck compatibility and a new startup movie | GamingOnLinux
The popular free to play game Blue Archive from NEXON Games just got patched with full Steam Deck compatibility, and there's a sweet new startup movie too. Valve have already bumped up the game's rating as Steam Deck Verified now, so it has the fancy green tick.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Trials of Mana and Legend of Mana enter the GOG Preservation Program with a Square Enix sale | GamingOnLinux
The Mana series has arrived DRM-free on GOG as part of the Preservation Program, along with a first Square Enix JRPG Sale on GOG too. A good time to grab some nice deals!
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PS3 emulation tested on PS5 through Linux, and the results are a mixed bag
TL;DR: Digital Foundry tested PS3 emulation on a hacked PS5 using RPCS3, finding games that avoid heavy Cell processor use run well with improved visuals, while CPU-intensive titles perform poorly due to the PS5's Zen 2 CPU limitations. Full-speed emulation may require future consoles with more advanced CPUs.