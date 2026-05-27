Games: Steam Deck/Android, Godot, and More

Android apps like Winlator, GameHub, and GameNative have been revelations in recent years. These apps all allow you to play PC games locally on your Android device, with GameHub and GameNative even supporting your Steam library.

However, Valve delivered a major surprise earlier this month when it released an official Steam client for Arm-based versions of Linux. This client joins the Windows x86, MacOS, and Linux x86 versions. That’s great news because you can install Arm-based Linux distributions like Rocknix on some Android handhelds. So does that mean I can effectively turn my Android handheld into a Steam Deck? Here’s how I fared.