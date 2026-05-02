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Games: Development, Steam Deck, Subnautica 2, and More
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Vittorio Romeo ☛ stackless coroutines for gamedev in ~200 lines of C++
C++20 coroutines have lovely1 syntax. They are also a terrible fit for game development.
If you’ve ever tried to use them for boss scripts, dialogue, or AI behaviors – anywhere you want straight-line code that pauses for a few frames – you’ve probably hit the same wall I did: opaque handles, heap allocations3, hidden compiler lowering, and – most damning for games – no way to serialize a paused coroutine to disk.
In this article, I will present sfex::Coroutine: a ~200-line stackless macro-based coroutine library built around a variant of the classic switch + __LINE__ trick. Like my previously discussed sfex::Profiler, these coroutines are meant to be simple and lightweight.
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The New Leaf Journal ☛ Memories - Recording Mario Kart: Double Dash on VHS
“If you wanted” eh? “Could…” Talk about presumptuous. How about I wanted and I did. Settle in now: It is story-time.
Super Mario Kart was released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System on August 27, 1992 in Japan, and on September 1, 1993 in North America. The combination of Mario and friends and kart racing proved to be successful, so successful that every Nintendo home console and every handheld console starting with the Game Boy Advance has received an entry in the Mario Kart series.
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Ham Vocke ☛ Home-cooked software
I’m tracking a few statistics to understand how many people are playing, how many games are being played, what kind of games people are playing and where they might run into errors. While there’s a lot of vanity in those numbers, there’s also some very reassuring message: The number of games played daily shot up once the newspaper article had been published and continue to hover 20x above what I saw before. People are playing, people are learning, and according to all those lovely emails and messages I’m seeing, people enjoy it. People close by, people I run into day-to-day.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Gambonanza masterfully combines Balatro and chess and it's out now | GamingOnLinux
Gambonanza is chess but also not really.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Here's the top Steam Deck games for April 2026 | GamingOnLinux
Another month is done and dusted, so here's your run over the most popular games on Steam Deck for April 2026. No real surprises for what's in the top.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ TerraTech Legion is an awesome modular vehicle-building survivor-like out now | GamingOnLinux
Blending the worlds of survivor-like bullet heavens with vehicle building, TerraTech Legion firmly scratches the itch for something to pick up and play. Disclosure: a key was provided to GamingOnLinux.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ GOG bring Polish history to the Preservation Program along with a big sale | GamingOnLinux
The GOG Preservation Program has expanded with some historical polish games, along with a Polish themed sale and one of the games has me really excited. Most of the games added are free, with only one actually a paid game which is nice to see for easy access to more classics.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Retro strategy games Krush Kill 'N Destroy 1 - 2 to get major updates with online play | GamingOnLinux
Krush Kill 'N Destroy (KKnD) and the sequel Krush Kill 'N Destroy 2: Krossfire, two classic strategy games from the 90s are getting some major upgrades in June.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Subnautica 2 early access confirmed for May 14 | GamingOnLinux
Unknown Worlds Entertainment have announced that Subnautica 2 is now set to launch in Early Access on May 14 - no doubt to be a big release. And, I imagine a number of developers will be scrambling to move their release dates away from it. Who would want to attempt to compete for attention when this is coming? Not many. You would have to be crazy to.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS 3.8.3 Beta gets ready for the Steam Machine and Steam Controller | GamingOnLinux
Valve released SteamOS 3.8.3 Beta which includes a bunch of bug fixes, along with more prep work for the upcoming Steam Machine and Steam Controller.