Many People Leaving Microsoft GitHub

As someone who cares about FOSS, I'm always happy to move to a FOSS alternative when one shows up, provided there aren't any big drawbacks.

Back when I was in University and starting to learn the ways of Git, I only knew about two Git hosting options: GitHub, the mainstream but proprietary, and GitLab, the less known but more open alternative. Between the two, GitLab was the obvious choice for my personal repositories, including this blog.

A few months ago I learned about Codeberg. Codeberg provides a hosted instance of Gitea, which is a Git forge that is entirely FOSS. On top of that, Codeberg is backed by a non-profit, which makes it clear that it is community-focused. As far as I'm concerned, it doesn't get better than this, so I was eager to move all my repositories to Codeberg.

Most of my repositories are really just archives: I'm the only one pushing code to them, and as long as the commit history is available, there's no other feature they require. So the migration was pretty straight-forward. The only exception is the blog repository.