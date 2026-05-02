news
Many People Leaving Microsoft GitHub
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Kev Quirk ☛ Thoughts on Leaving GitHub
So why think about moving at all?
Well, for me it's about reliance on big tech. I'm trying to reduce it where possible, but the social and "centre of mass" aspects of GitHub are giving me pause.
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Dan Brown ☛ BookStack Has Migrated From GitHub to Codeberg
We are no longer managing issues, feature requests, code contributions, support requests etc… via GitHub. This is now all managed via Codeberg. Any issues or pull requests raised on GitHub will be closed right away.
All existing open GitHub issues and pull requests have been closed, with links to their new home on Codeberg provided in a closing comment. All existing closed and open issues have been migrated into Codeberg under the same IDs, so everything’s in one place.
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[Old] Dan Erat ☛ Moving from GitHub to Codeberg
In April 2023, I finally decided to move my source code repositories off of GitHub. There are a bunch of problems with GitHub, but I’m particularly uneasy with the monoculture that they’ve created and frustrated by the rampant (alleged) copyright infringement performed by their Copilot product. GitHub’s current owner doesn’t have the best track record of playing nicely with the open-source community, so I assume that things will only get worse.
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[Old] Majavan tila osk ☛ We joined Codeberg e.V.
One of the purposes of Majavan tila osk is to develop the commons, such as Free Software. We are therefore very happy to announce that we have officially joined the association Codeberg e.V..
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[Old] DEV Community ☛ Moving from GitHub to Codeberg(Forgejo)
I've started migrating my active projects from GitHub to Codeberg.
Codeberg is a European open-source alternative that overall resembles GitHub—a code collaboration platform. I'd been considering it for a while, and now that it's almost done, I wanted to share my thoughts.
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[Old] European Alternatives ☛ Codeberg | European Alternatives
Codeberg is a version control service for open-source projects from Germany. It is built with the open-source version control software Forgejo.
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[Old] European Purpose ☛ Codeberg Review 2026 - European Developer Tools
Codeberg is a free, community-driven Git hosting platform that has rapidly become the go-to destination for open-source developers who want to keep their code on European infrastructure. Founded in 2019 as a registered non-profit association (eingetragener Verein) in Berlin, Germany, Codeberg was born from the growing concern within the open-source community about the concentration of code repositories on US-controlled platforms, particularly after Microsoft's acquisition of GitHub in 2018. The platform is operated by Codeberg e.V., a charitable organization dedicated to creating and maintaining free collaboration infrastructure for free and open-source projects.
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[Old] Deimos Cloud ☛ Understanding GitLab
In the fast-paced world of software development, efficient version control and collaboration are essential. GitLab, a web-based Git repository manager, has emerged as a robust solution for managing source code repositories, streamlining development workflows, and fostering team collaboration. In this blog, we’ll explore what GitLab is, how it works, and the various ways it benefits software development teams.
What is GitLab?
GitLab is an open-source platform built around Git, the distributed version control system developed by Linus Torvalds. It provides a comprehensive set of tools and features to manage Git repositories, project planning, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), code review, issue tracking, and more. Essentially, GitLab consolidates the entire software development lifecycle into one seamless interface, simplifying the process and making it more efficient.
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[Old] Brad Taunt ☛ Git Your Freedom Back: A Beginner's Guide to SourceHut
This article (or guide) is targeted towards users and contributors who are currently hosting their git repositories through GitHub. The goal of this post is to convince developers to move away from GitHub altogether. I will breakdown GitHub’s most popular core features and provide details on SourceHut’s alternative approach for each of them. Hopefully by the end of this guide developers will try SourceHut or at the very least, begin to question why they are still using GitHub.
Note: Obviously the most "secure and free" solution would be hosting your own git server. Self-hosting is a great idea and you should do so if you have the means. That being said, this article is focused on SourceHut since most users do not have the time to manage both their projects and maintain a self-hosted instance.
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Michael Taggart ☛ How and Why to Ditch GitHub
GitHub is not the only Git hosting service in town. In fact, there are a bunch of other towns, and GitHub's neighborhood is getting shady as hell. Between Microsoft's seeming inability to keep nation state actors out of its business, the US government's questionable choices around cybersecurity, and GitHub's use of everyone's code to train its language models, I felt it was time to seek greener pastures for my code.
You ever have something that you know in your bones is the right thing to do, but it seems unreasonably onerous? Moving off GitHub has felt that way for me for quite some time. While you can't always choose an ethical option in a culture of consumption, this one felt important enough to try. My technical efforts contributing to a technology I vehemently oppose did not sit well with me.
So I finally made the leap. And you know what? It wasn't that hard.
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Julien Voisin ☛ Follow-up to Carrot disclosure: Forgejo
Nonetheless, some productive good faith conversations have been had as well, and it seems that experimenting with odd vulnerability disclosure schemes is frowned upon. So I ended up sending and email to Forgejo security team, containing: an apology, a bit about my reasoning for proceeding with carrot disclosure, recommendations about what to harden/review, and a bunch of commented exploits/proof-of-concepts as attachment. We'll see how it goes.
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[Old] Seán Fobbe ☛ Migrating my Open Source Projects to Codeberg · Seán Fobbe
Effectively immediately, I have migrated all of my Open Source projects from GitHub to Codeberg.
Future Open Source development will continue on Codeberg only.
All GitHub repositories will remain available as public archives to ensure that nothing breaks for other people and the scholarly record is maintained. However, please look to my Zenodo code archive if you are looking for stable and citeable code releases.
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[Old] Nícolas F R A Prado ☛ Moving the blog to Codeberg
As someone who cares about FOSS, I'm always happy to move to a FOSS alternative when one shows up, provided there aren't any big drawbacks.
Back when I was in University and starting to learn the ways of Git, I only knew about two Git hosting options: GitHub, the mainstream but proprietary, and GitLab, the less known but more open alternative. Between the two, GitLab was the obvious choice for my personal repositories, including this blog.
A few months ago I learned about Codeberg. Codeberg provides a hosted instance of Gitea, which is a Git forge that is entirely FOSS. On top of that, Codeberg is backed by a non-profit, which makes it clear that it is community-focused. As far as I'm concerned, it doesn't get better than this, so I was eager to move all my repositories to Codeberg.
Most of my repositories are really just archives: I'm the only one pushing code to them, and as long as the commit history is available, there's no other feature they require. So the migration was pretty straight-forward. The only exception is the blog repository.
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[Old] Felix Feldspaten ☛ Moving to Codeberg
The mistrust of a huge company behind GitHub and my love for (real) decentralisation are the two main reasons for doing so.
Codeberg is a cool project, which deserves to be promoted, used and funded.
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[Old] DEV Community ☛ First steps towards Codeberg - DEV Community
A lot of Europeans are currently talking about Europe having to become more independent from US-based big tech. Being a European myself, I feel the need for this, too. However, just talking won't make a difference. So, why not make this our New Year's resolution? Here's mine: I love open source. Given GitHub's recent trajectory toward centralisation, I feel there are better-suited homes for my repositories. That's why I will start migrating them to Codeberg.
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[Old] Rukshan ☛ Codeberg a GitHub Alternative From Europe
Codeberg is a privacy-friendly GitHub alternative with one of the easiest to understand privacy policies that I’ve come across, and one that you can interpret without a lawyer.
"We have a minimum-collection policy. Aside from essential data required to keep the service running, we are not collecting additional user or tracking data."
After deleting your data, backup files will be available for 30 days as per GDPR guidelines and server logs with IP addresses are kept only for 7 days according to GDPR guidelines.
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[Old] Daniel Andrlik ☛ Migrating my open source repositories to Codeberg · Ministry of Intrigue
Here are my notes from the migration, how it was different from my private Forgejo migration, and how I got everything working the way I wanted.
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Git Simulator ☛ What Is Codeberg? An Open Source Alternative to GitHub
Unlike commercial platforms like GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket, Codeberg positions itself as a more humane, privacy-respecting alternative. It doesn't track users, sell data, or use your code to train AI models. If you're looking for a GitHub alternative, it's well worth considering.
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[Old] Richard “Shred” Körber ☛ Moving to Codeberg | shred.zone
You can continue to open issues and pull requests there. All my other projects are now archived on GitHub, and the development takes place on Codeberg.
You can also log in via GitHub and GitLab there, so you should have no problem with continuing to send me bug reports and pull requests. You don’t need a separate account to do this.
I did not make the decision to move to Codeberg lightly. There are two main thoughts that made me do it.
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Daniel Andrlik ☛ Why I'm migrating my projects away from GitHub · Ministry of Intrigue
• Due to their ownership of GitHub, Microsoft has an undue level of influence in the open source world as it has become the de facto host for repositories.
• Microsoft was the origin of Embrace, Extend, and Extinguish strategy when it comes to dealing with competing open source standards. Many big companies have adopted similar approaches, but they are the OG of EEE.
• GitHub’s focus on “social coding” has gone from making it easy to contribute to becoming overwhelmed with profile notifications.
• Microsoft is working really hard to shove Copilot into all development pipelines, despite the security implications.
• GitHub’s CEO has now left the company, and rather than appointing a new executive, Microsoft is subsuming GitHub into a sub-department of their AI team.
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[Old] Nathan Dyer ☛ Codeberg | Nathan Dyer
Over the past long while I’ve been moving all my personal projects from GitHub to Codeberg. I’ve decided to do this for numerous reasons: some ideological, some practical, and some personal. I thought it might be worthwhile to list them here, in case others are curious about the viability of such a move.
Here is a list of reasons, in no particular order: [...]