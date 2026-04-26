news
today's howtos
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Jon Chiappetta: How to get uBlock Origin back into Brave Browser with Manifest v2
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Linuxize ☛ How to Install Nginx on Ubuntu 26.04
Install and configure Nginx on Ubuntu 26.04, allow web traffic through the firewall, and manage the Nginx service.
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Linuxize ☛ How to Install PostgreSQL on Ubuntu 26.04
Install PostgreSQL 17 on Ubuntu 26.04, create roles and databases, and configure remote access.
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Linuxize ☛ How to Install MySQL on Ubuntu 26.04
Installing and securing MySQL 8.4 on Ubuntu 26.04. Covers root authentication, creating users, and enabling remote access.
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Linuxize ☛ How to Install Docker on Ubuntu 26.04
Install Docker on Ubuntu 26.04 from the official Docker repository. Covers repository setup, verification, running without sudo, updates, and uninstall steps.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install RabbitMQ on AlmaLinux 10
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ID Root ☛ How To Install PostfixAdmin on Fedora 43
Managing a mail server manually gets painful fast.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Stalwart Mail on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Running your own mail server used to mean gluing together Postfix, Dovecot, Rspamd, and half a dozen config files that all speak different syntax.
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Nick ☛ Ansible & SSH – Screwing up en mass
One of my favorite things about Ansible and network automation as a whole is that I can do things in a repeatable manner, super quickly.
One of the worst things about network automation is I can uniformly break things super quickly.
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University of Toronto ☛ Our backup MX server was easy to build, but yours might not be
I recently mentioned that we'd built a backup MX server due to concerns prompted by a scheduled power outage. In a comment on that entry, Greg A. Woods said something that I broadly agree with: [...]
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Martin Tournoij ☛ Comparing compression tools
I want to stress once more that all of this may depend on your specific data, system you’re using, planetary alignments, etc. “Most of the time”, “often”, and “usually” do not equal “always”.