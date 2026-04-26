Online scams are at an all-time high, and digital tools have enabled them to become more sophisticated, more convincing, and more widespread.

Highlights of BleachBit 6.0 include a new cookie manager that lets you choose which cookies to keep when cleaning Chromium- and Firefox-based web browsers, support for Vivaldi and Zen web browsers, and a new expert mode option that offers guardrails for less experienced users by restricting advanced operations.

Coming one and a half months after fwupd 2.1.1, the fwupd 2.1.2 release is here to introduce support for new devices, including HP 400 and HP 405 mice, Lenovo USB-4 dock, LX Semicon SW42101 touch controller, Parade USB hubs with GPIO control, Sunplus cameras, Raydium TP devices, Pixart PLP239 devices, Elan TP IC type 0x19 devices, and Google Moonstone devices.