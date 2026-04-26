Free and Open Source Software

Greg Kroah-Hartman is a major Linux kernel developer best known as the maintainer of the Linux stable kernel branch. He’s a Linux Foundation Fellow and has worked on a wide range of kernel subsystems including USB, staging, driver core, tty, and sysfs.

His importance comes from maintenance, reliability, and scale rather than a single end-user application. After a new mainline Linux kernel is released, important fixes are backported into stable and longterm branches. This work is vital for distributions, hardware vendors, cloud providers, embedded systems, and everyday users who need dependable kernels without tracking every new mainline release.

Greg’s role is especially significant because stable kernel maintenance is demanding, high-pressure work. It requires careful judgement about which fixes should be backported, how they interact with older code, and whether they might introduce regressions. It’s the kind of work most users never see, but millions of systems benefit from it.

His contribution also extends beyond stable releases. He created udev and the Linux Driver Project, has maintained key parts of the kernel, and has written widely about Linux kernel development. His work has helped improve hardware support, driver integration, contributor guidance, and the overall health of the Linux development process.