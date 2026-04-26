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Developer of the Week: Greg Kroah-Hartman - LinuxLinks
Greg Kroah-Hartman is a major Linux kernel developer best known as the maintainer of the Linux stable kernel branch. He’s a Linux Foundation Fellow and has worked on a wide range of kernel subsystems including USB, staging, driver core, tty, and sysfs.
His importance comes from maintenance, reliability, and scale rather than a single end-user application. After a new mainline Linux kernel is released, important fixes are backported into stable and longterm branches. This work is vital for distributions, hardware vendors, cloud providers, embedded systems, and everyday users who need dependable kernels without tracking every new mainline release.
Greg’s role is especially significant because stable kernel maintenance is demanding, high-pressure work. It requires careful judgement about which fixes should be backported, how they interact with older code, and whether they might introduce regressions. It’s the kind of work most users never see, but millions of systems benefit from it.
His contribution also extends beyond stable releases. He created udev and the Linux Driver Project, has maintained key parts of the kernel, and has written widely about Linux kernel development. His work has helped improve hardware support, driver integration, contributor guidance, and the overall health of the Linux development process.
PiPedal - guitar effect pedal for Raspberry Pi - LinuxLinks
PiPedal turns a Raspberry Pi into a guitar effects pedal that you can configure and control from a phone, tablet, or desktop browser.
It is designed for Raspberry Pi 4 and Pi 5 systems, also runs on supported Ubuntu releases, and focuses on low-latency audio processing with external USB audio devices or Raspberry Pi audio HATs in a stage-friendly setup.
This is free and open source software.
DistroRack - Qt/QML-based GUI for Distrobox containers - LinuxLinks
DistroRack is a Qt/QML application that provides a graphical interface for creating and managing Distrobox containers on Linux.
It is designed to make container workflows more accessible from the desktop, letting users handle common Distrobox tasks through a native GUI while also making it easier to expose applications installed inside a container to the host system.
This is free and open source software.
OpenWebRX+ - improved version of OpenWebRX - LinuxLinks
OpenWebRX+ is an improved version of OpenWebRX, a multi-user software defined radio receiver that runs through a web interface.
It’s designed for operators who want to publish an online SDR receiver that people can access from a browser, and the project can be deployed via Debian packages, Docker images, Raspberry Pi SD card images, or a manual installation.
This is free and open source software.