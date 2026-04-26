Free and Open Source Software

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Anatomy of a Scam

Online scams are at an all-time high, and digital tools have enabled them to become more sophisticated, more convincing, and more widespread.

9to5Linux

BleachBit 6.0 Introduces New Cookie Manager, Improves Browser Cleaning

Highlights of BleachBit 6.0 include a new cookie manager that lets you choose which cookies to keep when cleaning Chromium- and Firefox-based web browsers, support for Vivaldi and Zen web browsers, and a new expert mode option that offers guardrails for less experienced users by restricting advanced operations.

Fwupd 2.1.2 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for New Devices

Coming one and a half months after fwupd 2.1.1, the fwupd 2.1.2 release is here to introduce support for new devices, including HP 400 and HP 405 mice, Lenovo USB-4 dock, LX Semicon SW42101 touch controller, Parade USB hubs with GPIO control, Sunplus cameras, Raydium TP devices, Pixart PLP239 devices, Elan TP IC type 0x19 devices, and Google Moonstone devices.

Tails 7.7 Anonymous Distro Adds Detection of Outdated Secure Boot Certificates

Coming almost a month after Tails 7.6, the Tails 7.7 release is a small update that only introduces the ability to detect outdated Secure Boot certificates. Users will now be prompted by a “Secure Boot Update Needed” notification if the Secure Boot certificates are outdated.

LinuxGizmos.com

DietPi April 2026 Update Adds Prometheus, Orange Pi 4 LTS Support

The April release of DietPi v10.3 introduces support for the Orange Pi 4 LTS, adds Prometheus as a new software option, and includes a range of enhancements and bug fixes across supported platforms. This update focuses on improving system reliability and usability, with updates to core utilities, storage management features, and software installation workflows.

Heltec Mesh Node T096 adopts nRF52840 platform with integrated LoRa and GNSS

Heltec has introduced the Mesh Node T096, a compact development board that integrates Bluetooth, LoRa, and GNSS connectivity. The platform is designed for low-power wireless applications such as mesh networking, asset tracking, and remote sensing, with support for open-source frameworks including Meshtastic and MeshCore.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 26, 2026

Developer of the week

 
 



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