news
Cerberix – security-focused Linux distribution built on Arch
Quoting: Cerberix - security-focused Linux distribution built on Arch - LinuxLinks —
Cerberix Linux is a security-focused Arch-based distribution designed as a desktop-ready daily driver rather than a specialist live toolkit.
It ships as an x86_64 ISO with support for UEFI and BIOS systems, combines a rolling Arch base with XFCE, and aims to provide hardened defaults, privacy tools, and practical administration utilities from the first boot.
This is free and open source software.