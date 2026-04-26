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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 26, 2026



Quoting: Cerberix - security-focused Linux distribution built on Arch - LinuxLinks —

Cerberix Linux is a security-focused Arch-based distribution designed as a desktop-ready daily driver rather than a specialist live toolkit.

It ships as an x86_64 ISO with support for UEFI and BIOS systems, combines a rolling Arch base with XFCE, and aims to provide hardened defaults, privacy tools, and practical administration utilities from the first boot.

This is free and open source software.