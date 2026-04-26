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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 26, 2026



Quoting: Zorin OS vs. Solus: I tested two great Linux distros for beginners to find out which is best | ZDNET —

I recently tested Zorin OS 18.1 and dubbed it the best Linux distro - for anyone. I would go so far as to say that it's the best OS I've ever used. That same day, I learned that Solus had a new release as well.

Version 4.9 of Solus was released on April 18, and I opted to download the Budgie version of the OS. I've used the Budgie desktop many times and thought it would be a good comparison against Zorin OS.

Why make this comparison? That's simple: I'm often asked which distribution is best suited for new users, and I always want to make sure I'm suggesting the right option. Because of that, I like to compare them -- such as when I compared Linux Mint to Zorin OS.

As I was testing Solus, it dawned on me that this Linux distribution could be easily recommended to those who've never used the open-source operating system. The more I dug in, the more I embraced that proposition.