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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 26, 2026



Quoting: I tested the 3 most popular Linux distros of April 2026, here's how I rank them —

The top three Linux distros on DistroWatch right now are CachyOS, Linux Mint, and MX Linux. I tested all three to understand what makes each one tick and who each one is really built for. One of them is for performance-obsessed users, one is for people tired of Windows, and one is quietly doing something most distros can't. Here’s the full breakdown, and how I’d personally rank these three.