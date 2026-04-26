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Games: Steam Focus and GNU/Linux
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Beta gets battery indicator for wireless gamepads as the new Steam Controller nears | GamingOnLinux
We're hopefully not too far off the release of the new Steam Controller now, with Valve adding a battery indicator for wireless gamepads. A very useful feature, that I am surprised wasn't actually an official thing already.
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Boiling Steam ☛ Esoteric Ebb: Discotastic! In Review
Find out who blew up the Tea Shop in Esoteric Ebb, a noir fantasy CRPG with *intricate political trama**. Developed by Christoffer Bodegård (with the collaboration of many other people), and published by Raw Fury. Works great on GNU/Linux and Steam Deck.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Steam Controller leaked review points to $99 MSRP — more expensive than PS5 and Xbox controllers and Nintendo Joy-Cons
A hardware reviewer accidentally made their review video go live on YouTube before the embargo date, revealing the pricing for the Steam Controller.