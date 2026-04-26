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Programming Leftovers
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Uğur Erdem Seyfi ☛ No, Even JavaScript Has Types
I sometimes see people say that programming languages like JavaScript, PHP, and Perl not having types. Well, it’s simply not true. As long as your programming language has an internal way to answer “what kind of value is this,” it has types. Which means almost all of the mainstream programming languages you have heard of are already typed!
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Chris Wellons ☛ I have officially retired from Emacs
This past Tuesday I typed C-x C-c in Emacs for the last time after 20 years of daily use. Though nearly half that time was gradually retiring it, switching to modal editing, then to Vim. Emacs is a platform, and I’d grown accustomed to its applications, especially those I built myself. There was no particular hurry, so replacements came slowly. With my newly-acquired superpowers I could knock out the last two pieces in a few days’ work, namely M-x calc with stackcalc and Elfeed with Elfeed2. I’m especially excited about the latter because it already exceeds the original. Both are multi-platform, native C++ GUI applications using native UI components.
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Chris Coyier ☛ AI & Alignment
I also think getting a bunch of humans in alignment is just a thing that takes time. It should be a bottleneck. I’ll forever think of Dave’s “Slow, like brisket.” Some things becomes good because they are done slowly, and it’s OK if software is one of them.
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Julia Language Blog Aggregator ☛ TestItems – Modern Julia testing
TestItems is a modern testing framework for Julia allowing parallel testing, isolation, setup steps, and filtering.
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Perl / Raku
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Java/Golang
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Redowan Delowar ☛ Go quirks: function closures capturing mutable references
Calling it a footgun would be a bit disingenuous. Closures had to capture something when they outlive their declaring function, and Go’s designers picked capture-by-reference. That’s what lets closure-based counters and accumulators work. But a captured pointer reads through to its target on every call, so any later write shows up in the closure.
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