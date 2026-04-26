This past Tuesday I typed C-x C-c in Emacs for the last time after 20 years of daily use. Though nearly half that time was gradually retiring it, switching to modal editing, then to Vim. Emacs is a platform, and I’d grown accustomed to its applications, especially those I built myself. There was no particular hurry, so replacements came slowly. With my newly-acquired superpowers I could knock out the last two pieces in a few days’ work, namely M-x calc with stackcalc and Elfeed with Elfeed2. I’m especially excited about the latter because it already exceeds the original. Both are multi-platform, native C++ GUI applications using native UI components.