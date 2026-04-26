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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 26, 2026



Quoting: Automatic brightness in Plasma | Xaver’s blog —

As an exception to my usual posts, this time I’ll write about a feature that’s already released. Since Plasma 6.6, you can enable automatic brightness in the display settings… let’s take a look at how it works, and why it took so long to make it happen.

This is where the problems start - most laptops unfortunately don’t come with a brightness sensor, and there’s effectively no monitors that have a built-in sensor either (let alone one that can be accessed by the connected PC).

While it’s possible to buy or build a brightness sensor that connects via USB, brightness control for external monitors usually has limitations in how often we can safely adjust the brightness… So for quite some time, there was noone working on Plasma that had the combination of hardware, motivation and knowledge to do something about it.

Luckily, the Framework Laptop 13 comes with a brightness sensor, so on the hardware side I was all set...